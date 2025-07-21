ROUND 20
DOL WON
 2025-07-17T09:50:00Z 
43
-
24
Suncorp Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
CRO WON
 2025-07-18T08:00:00Z 
31
-
18
Sharks Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
PEN WON
 2025-07-18T10:00:00Z 
30
-
10
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
CBR WON
 2025-07-19T05:00:00Z 
40
-
16
GIO Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
CAN WON
 2025-07-19T07:30:00Z 
20
-
18
Accor Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
MAN WON
 2025-07-19T09:35:00Z 
16
-
18
AAMI Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
WST WON
 2025-07-20T04:00:00Z 
21
-
20
Leichhardt Oval
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
NZW WON
 2025-07-20T06:05:00Z 
15
-
20
McDonald Jones
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎