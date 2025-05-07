Tom Starling is set to continue his rise in the nation's capital, with the Canberra hooker finalising a new two-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until the end of 2027.

The deal is expected to be made official in the coming days, with only final paperwork remaining.

It marks another chapter in a remarkable journey for the 26-year-old, who has gone from bench utility to first-choice dummy-half in a side firmly entrenched in the NRL's top four.

Starling has played a crucial role in Canberra's resurgence in 2025, helping the Green Machine to second place on the ladder through grit, tempo and sharp service out of dummy-half.

Once viewed primarily as an impact option, Starling has gradually taken control of the No. 9 jersey, adding polish to his distribution and becoming a vital voice in the spine.

His combination with rising hooker Owen Pattie has been one of the quiet success stories of the season with a blend of experience and youth that's helped Canberra maintain momentum during a year many tipped as transitional.

Originally from Newcastle, Starling was a standout schoolboy talent who made his NRL debut for the Knights in 2018 before finding his footing with the Raiders the following year.

Despite a modest frame, he has built a reputation as a relentless defender and quick-thinking organiser, attributes that have underpinned his growing influence in Ricky Stuart's system.