The South Sydney Rabbitohs got off to a perfect start under Wayne Bennett to kick off the 2025 NRL season by winning the two points against The Dolphins, but it came at a significant cost.

Escorted from the field, Rabbitohs winger Tyrone Munro's injury woes have continued after he sustained his fourth collarbone injury in two and a half years - he suffered two fractures last season.

With the youngster set to be sidelined for multiple weeks, Fletcher Myers is the likely option to replace him on the wing if veteran Alex Johnston remains unavailable.

“It looks like he has done his collarbone again,” Wayne Bennett said post-match.

Munro's teammate Jack Wighton is also in doubt for next week's clash after being placed on report for a raised forearm in a tackle and will await the Match Review Committee's (MRC) decision on Saturday morning.

On the other hand, The Dolphins will be without forward Kulikefu Finefeuiaki for next week's clash against the Newcastle Knights due to the NRL's mandatory stand-down policy after he failed his HIA.