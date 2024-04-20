The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed Tevita Tatola and Tyrone Munro will both miss significant chunks of time after suffering injuries against the Cronulla Sharks last weekend.

While the club had a bye straight after the game, it hasn't allowed either player to be able to feature in their next game away to the Melbourne Storm.

Tatola has been confirmed to have suffered a fractured foot, with the prop to miss around three months, with the first six weeks of that period to be non weight-bearing, according to the club's head of performance Andrew Croll.

"Unfortunately, Junior Tatola sustained a foot injury very early in the game against Cronulla and he had to leave the field," Croll said in a video on the South Sydney website.

"On assessment, it looked like a significant footy injury and he had scans the following day. The diagnosis is a fifth metatarsal fracture of the foot and straight away had a surgical opinion and has gone in for surgery to repair that foot fracture.

"That is going to be quite a lengthy timeline on return. He is going to be six weeks non weight-bearing, and it's typically around a 12-week return to play timeline."

The club have also confirmed Tyrone Munro has re-injured his collarbone, although the return to play timeline is unclear.

"Tyrone Munro has re-injured that collarbone in the contact against Cronulla. He has gone in for scans to confirm that fracture and he is just having a review with the surgeon but he will likely be having surgery," Croll said on the winger.

South Sydney should have captain Cameron Murray back for their trip to Melbourne however as he progresses through the NRL's concussion protocols.

"Some better news for Cam Murray. He obviously left the field with a head injury assessment and failed that on the day. He entered the 11-day stand-down policy and has had no symptoms since. He looks like he is in a good position to return to some skills with the team next week," Croll said on the captain.

Meanwhile, the Rabbitohs have also confirmed Alex Johnston is making positive steps towards a return, having been able to run this week with an aim to return to skills training in the next fortnight.

Campbell Graham is also progressing strongly in the gym and is back running, with non-contact training to resume likely within the month.