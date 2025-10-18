The South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly started negotiations with coach Wayne Bennett over a new contract amid reports linking him to the NRL's 19th team, the PNG Chiefs.

Re-joining the Rabbitohs this year on a three-year contract until the end of the 2027 NRL season, Bennett is regarded as the best coach in NRL history and has been coaching since 1987 and 1977 in the Queensland Rugby League competition.

Keen to extend Bennett's services since June, The Daily Telegraph reports that the Rabbitohs have begun negotiations with the mastermind coach over a new deal and have held advanced talks to keep him beyond the expiration of his current contract in 2027.

Set to be completed by mid-December, it is understood to likely be a one-year extension but could also potentially be a two-year extension which would keep him at the Cardinal and Myrtle until the end of 2029.

“We understand the ARLC will be interested in Wayne taking a role with the PNG team but we are very keen for him to stay beyond his current deal,” CEO Blake Solly told the publication.

“Hopefully we'll have those discussions over this off-season.”

If extended for another two seasons, it would make Bennett 79 years of age in the final year, in which he would also go past the 1000-match mark.

It also comes after the former Raiders, Broncos, Dragons, Knights and Dolphins head coach has been linked with the PNG Chiefs head coaching role.

“Yes, we want Wayne Bennett involved. If Wayne is available, he'll be the first bloke I call,” NRL Chairman Peter V'landys said.

“You can ask Wayne if he wants to coach, but we will use him in whatever capacity would be suitable to him.”