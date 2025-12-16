South Sydney Rabbitohs veteran coach Wayne Bennett has been a hot commodity in the rugby league community, however, it looks like he won't be going anywhere for the time being.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Bennett is expected to commit to a contract extension with the club that will see him remain in Redfern until at least the end of the 2028 NRL season.

Bennett's current deal runs through the end of 2027, but Rabbitohs officials have been in advanced talks with the 75-year-old master coach about extending his stay as part of a broader strategy to bring stability and leadership to a club undergoing significant roster reshaping.

Rabbitohs chief executive Blake Solly and senior management have made it clear they want Bennett to finish his coaching career at the Rabbitohs, with a new offer reportedly on the table that would lock him in through the 2028 season.

“We understand the ARLC will be interested in Wayne taking a role with the PNG team but we are very keen for him to stay beyond his current deal,” Solly told the Daily Telegraph in October.

The extension talks have gained momentum throughout 2025 as the club seeks continuity at the top of the football department.

While Bennett is already one of the most experienced coaches in the history of rugby league, having coached well over 1,200 games across multiple clubs and international teams, the Rabbitohs see his presence as a foundation around which to build next year's squad and beyond.

His arrival at the club in 2025 was part of a high-profile off-season overhaul, and securing his future remains a priority.