The South Sydney Rabbitohs have heard the talks of mastermind coach Wayne Bennett potentially moving on to help the PNG squad at the end of his contract, and have moved swiftly to ensure that doesn't happen.

It has been reported that the Rabbitohs have opened discussions with Bennett to extend his stay in Redfern, with the likely deal taking him through to the end of 2028.

While many fans would have expected Bennett to retire once his contract in 2027 finishes up, the Sydney Morning Herald understands that he has indicated his desire to continue on past his current deal.

South Sydney chief executive Blake Solly has shared his gratitude to the former Dolphins coach, praising Bennett for his work ethic through tough circumstances in 2025.

“Wayne and our staff have done a tremendous job in difficult circumstances this season,” he said.

Solly is not naive to Bennett's standing in the NRL, conceding he understands the league's desire to get him in the next expansion club.

“We can also understand why [Australian Rugby League Commission chairman] Peter V'landys and the commission are keen to have Wayne involved in the new club based out of Port Moresby."

Despite this, he revealed the Bunnies are determined to keep him for as long as possible, with an extension now looming.

“We will sit down with Wayne at the end of the season and talk about an extension.

"He is contracted until the end of the 2027 season. Hopefully, he wants to continue coaching in the NRL beyond that point, and with the Rabbitohs”.

Bennett revealed earlier in the week that he is open to joining the PNG side in some capacity, but was in no rush to make a decision.