The South Sydney Rabbitohs have announced an exciting new partnership, which will see the business name plastered on Wayne Bennett's game day and training shirts.

The Rabbitohs have entered a partnership with AirTouch, which has been regarded as the future of smart air-conditioning and will be their first time partnering with an NRL team.

This means that the AirTouch logo will be visible on all head coach apparel across both game day and training shirts and other benefits will include LED signage, corporate hospitality and other experiences.

“AirTouch have built a wonderful reputation for innovation, efficiency and a tremendous range of products, they are passionate about quality and improving the experience of their customers," Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said.

"We are very proud to welcome AirTouch as the Rabbitohs' Coaches Partner and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

AirTouch Managing Director Aemel Nordin added, “We are excited to announce our sponsorship of the Rabbitohs, an iconic rugby league team with a proud legacy of tradition, success, and community spirit.

“As the club's official Head Coach Partner, this partnership represents our shared values of teamwork, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

"Together, we are committed to bringing fans closer to the game and supporting the Rabbitohs as they strive for new heights.

"We are proud to stand with the team and their passionate supporters on this exciting journey ahead."