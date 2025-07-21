Another NRL star has reportedly become the latest player to find himself on the radar of a breakaway rugby union competition that is set to shake up the sporting world.

Over the past week, the R360 rebel competition has found itself entangled with some of the best rugby league players and at the centre of headlines in the Australian sporting world.

Star fullbacks Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights) and Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm) both found themselves on the radar of the rugby union competition.

Meanwhile, the agent of Roger Tuivasasa-Sheck confirmed the New Zealand Warriors centre had an interest in it.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Melbourne Storm front-rower and New Zealand international Nelson Asofa-Solomona has become the latest name being linked to the rebel R360 competition.

Yet to be formed, R360 is a concept that is targeting the world's best players on lucrative contracts to compete in a breakaway competition.

It is understood they want to launch in September next year and will include 300 players, 12 franchises and will take place in 16 glamorous venues across Europe.

“We're across it but only through what's been said through the media. I know it's a real threat,” newly appointed Perth Bears coach Mal Meninga said on SEN 1170 Afternoons.

“It is something that we need to address…and if it is real, and if they have got some traction and players are starting to move across into that area well, then, obviously, that has an adverse effect on us and our recruitment as well.

“It's another challenge. We get no concessions, we're part of that normal NRL operationally around our salary cap… so we're just conditioned by all that, and then we've got other outside influences.

“It's a real thing that we have to look at from day to day… we're in a competitive market and things like the R360, I believe it's a bit like the big bash.

“It's coming, bang, away you go and then come back out again, a bit like LIV golf and things like that, where you just play these major events over a short period of time.

“It'd be interesting if it did come up. What sort of arrangement can the major national bodies come up with?”