The threat of the new Rugby 360 competition has become even greater, and the NRL may not be able to compete.

Rugby 360 is cashed up and hungry for stars, and while that's already an exciting prospect for players, they have a ploy that will make it equally enticing for their agents.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the new rugby competition will offer 10 per cent of sign-on fees for agents.

This would mean that when NRL stars like Ryan Papenhuyzen and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are looking at deals upwards for $1 million, their agents would be owed $100,000.

An exceptional payday for any sports agent, and the money is guaranteed to be paid out by the competition itself.

When analysing this figure alongside the NRL's sign-on agent fees, there's no comparison, with just a six per cent bonus for them.

This fee is not even guaranteed, as it falls on the player to pay out the agent their fee, not the NRL.

With the breakaway competition currently aiming to overcome a stack of hurdles as-is before they can be made an official league, they are only targeting off-contract stars like Papenhuyzen and 'RTS' to avoid controversy or legal trouble.