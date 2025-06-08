The Queensland Maroons are reportedly on the verge of dropping Daly Cherry-Evans for Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series, while key forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is also under an injury cloud.

Cherry-Evans' position in the Maroons team for Game 2 of the series has been under question ever since his performance in Game 1.

A poor outing for Cherry-Evans, who is now the oldest Origin player of all-time, on the back of poor form in the second and third game of last year's series as Queensland dropped the shield, means his position in the side is under question.

His form for the Sea Eagles leading into the series was far from a standout either, with the halfback seemingly struggling once he had announced he would depart the Northern Beaches at the end of 2025.

The Manly Sea Eagles halfback has confirmed he wants to see out the series with his Queensland teammates, but News Corp are reporting that may not be the case, with coach Billy Slater set to make one of the biggest calls in Origin history by dropping his captain.

It's understood Tom Dearden would go straight into the halfback role if the move was to happen, with a new bench utility - potentially Kurt Mann, who was 18th man for Game 1 - to then be selected.

There is also the chance of a Reece Walsh return pushing Kalyn Ponga to the bench after the Broncos fullback came back from injury against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday evening.

In the forwards, the news isn't great for the Maroons, with Tino Fa'asuamaleaui under an injury cloud out of the loss to Brisbane.

It's understood he will still be named by coach Slater on Monday morning, but there is no guarantee he to take his spot in Perth next Wednesday night.

Queensland are believed to be already weighing up changes to their forward pack, with Trent Loiero and Moeaki Fotuaika no guarantee. Jai Arrow and Corey Horsburgh have been served up as the most likely replacements, with the Maroons looking for added aggression to go with the Blues in Game 2.

The forward pack changes may well be needed for the Maroons, although in no world would Fa'asuamalaeaui have been dropped.

The Titans captain could have been considered one of the potential captaincy replacements for Cherry-Evans, although it's a role most likely to go to consistent Origin standout Patrick Carrigan.