Queensland rugby league legend and three-time Australian international Trevor Gillmeister has been charged with multiple offences, including assault of a police officer, following an alleged incident in Brisbane last week.

As reported by The Courier-Mail, Gillmeister has been charged with an array of offences including assaulting a police officer, committing public nuisance at a licensed premise and obstructing police following an incident last Friday on November 14.

It is understood that the incident took place at the Stock Exchange Hotel in Brisbane's CBD on Charlotte Street.

He is scheduled to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 2.

“Police have charged a 61-year-old Gordon Park man following an alleged disturbance at a licensed premises in Brisbane City on Friday, 14 November," a statement from the police read via the publication.

“Shortly before midnight, police were stopped by a member of the public in relation to a physical disturbance inside the Charlotte Street venue.

“Upon arrival officers were advised the man had been evicted after allegedly assaulting a staff member.

“Police attempted to speak with the man and advise he was under arrest for public nuisance, when it will be alleged he pushed officers away.

“It will then be alleged the man became involved in a physical struggle with police before being arrested and transported to a Brisbane City Watchhouse.

“He has since been charged with one count each of public nuisance, assault and obstruct police.”

Last playing in the NRL in 1996, Gillmeister racked up over 250 matches for the Northern Suburbs (1983-85), Eastern Suburbs (1986-90), Brisbane Broncos (1991-93), Penrith Panthers (1994) and South Queensland Crushers (1995-96).

Nicknamed 'The Axe', he also played 22 matches for the Queensland Maroons in the State of Origin arena between 1987-1996 and made three international appearances for Australia in 1995.