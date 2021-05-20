Broncos coach Kevin Walters has thrown away any suggestions of signing Parramatta Eels winger Blake Ferguson, per The Daily Telegraph.

While the club considered adding the 31-year-old to the 2022 roster after his management had shopped him to the Broncos, salary cap constraints made any move of the sort difficult.

Ferguson, who has notched six tries in his last 10 games, will be off-contract at the end of the season. The interest from the Broncos came soon after their own 20-year-old winger Xavier Coates signed with the Melbourne Storm.

Ultimately reports have shown that it’s not all doom and gloom for the veteran flyer as his current club have been keeping a close eye on his form.

Journalist Dean Ritchie told NRL Tonight: “Brad Arthur is a huge fan of Blake Ferguson. They have just decided at the moment to put all negotiations on hold.

“He is playing so well they just don’t want to cloud Ferguson’s head in terms of going into negotiations just yet.”

Ritchie went on further mentioning the Eels don’t want a complacent Ferguson and instead want the Origin star to show some hunger and earn his stripes.

Ritchie believes Ferguson will get his contract renewed by Parramatta, however it will come in due course.

“They want to keep him hungry. I don’t think he will be offered a deal just yet, but I think it will come and he will stay, but it might not be done until around August or September,” he said.