The third week of the 2024 QLD Cup finals will take place this weekend as four teams look to advance to the 2024 Grand Final.
North Queensland Cowboys feeder team Northern Pride will take on The Dolphins feeder team Redcliffe Dolphins in the opening match of the third week of the finals.
This will be followed on Sunday by a match between the Norths Devils - The Dolphins feeder team - and the PNG Hunters, who represent an entire nation.
Northern Pride vs Redcliffe Dolphins
The teams will clash on Saturday at Barlow Park, Cairns at 14:10 (AEST).
Northern Pride
1. Tom Chester
2. Nat McGavin
3. Will Partridge
4. Braidon Burns
5. Jensen Taumoepeau
6. Dantoray Lui
7. Thomas Duffy
8. Ash Little
9. Kyle Schneider (c)
10. Nick Lui-Toso
11. Ewan Moore
12. Dane Aukafolau
13. Evan Child
Interchange
14. Lachlan West
15. Josh Allen
16. Mason Kira
17. Marly Bitungane
Redcliffe Dolphins
1. Michael McGrath
2. William Dobson
3. John Fineanganofo
4. Valynce Te Whare
5. Steven Numambo
6. Thomas Casey
7. Joshua James
8. Tray Lolesio
9. Sheldon Pitama
10. Josh Kerr
11. Aublix Tawha
12. Jaron Purcell
13. Max Bailey (c)
Interchange
14. Brent Woolf
15. Jarrett Boland
16. Jackson Frei
17. Harrison Graham