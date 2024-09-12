The third week of the 2024 QLD Cup finals will take place this weekend as four teams look to advance to the 2024 Grand Final.

North Queensland Cowboys feeder team Northern Pride will take on The Dolphins feeder team Redcliffe Dolphins in the opening match of the third week of the finals.

This will be followed on Sunday by a match between the Norths Devils - The Dolphins feeder team - and the PNG Hunters, who represent an entire nation.