Terrell May is playing like a man possessed.

Once burdened by poor habits and heavy doubts, the 25-year-old has rebuilt his body and his belief system from the ground up.

Now among the NRL's most consistent forwards, May has not only emerged as a statistical powerhouse but as a contender for a New South Wales Origin jersey, particularly given recent injuries to mainstay Jake Trbojevic and smoky Daniel Saifiti.

And he's done it with discipline, intent and, at times, an empty stomach.

“No one knows this, just the boys and the coaches, but I fasted for three days last week,” May revealed to SMH.

“Just water, and I had black coffee here and there to stave off my hunger."

While the Tigers were thrashed 64-0 by Melbourne during that fasted round, May remains unfazed.

He credits extreme dietary overhaul including ditching sugar, seed oils and soft drinks for coconut water and raw honey as central to his rise.

The old May in years gone by would tip the scales after bingeing fast food and lollies.

“Breakfast was four McMuffins, four drinks, four orange juices, four hash browns,” he recalled.

“Then lunch would be a Hungry Jack's box, apple pie, sundaes... I put on 25 kilos in two months. I don't know how I was even training.”

These days, he's averaging 172 metres and 40 tackles per match, while playing 70-plus minutes a game with 97 per cent efficiency.

Only Will Kennedy ranks above him on the Dally M leaderboard. Not bad for a prop who was once overlooked at school level and later cut loose by the Roosters.

“That was one of my big motivations, to come in this year and prove to them, why would you let me go?” May said.

“But now my motivation is different... to prove everyone wrong and to prove myself wrong, that I was better than what I am.”

May isn't just trying to impress selectors.

“I always dreamed of just playing one NRL game, but to be in the conversations... I feel like I'm playing for something more than just my family and myself. It would mean a lot to me, but emotionally for my dad... that's the only game that will probably make him cry, seeing me in that jersey.”

In the off-season, the Tigers enforcer ran a 42.2km marathon in 5 hours and 37 minutes and plans to do another next summer, this time breaking the four-hour mark.

He calls it the hardest thing he's ever done and a reminder that the body follows wherever the mind goes.

“When I'm struggling or feel some type of way physically, I just always go back to my mental toughness. I just look at it as, I should be grateful. It hurts at the time, but at the end of the day, you're doing what you love.”

One dream that still eludes him is the chance to play NRL alongside younger brother Taylan, who has completed a rehab stint and is working toward an NRL return following off-field issues. Terrell hopes they can reunite at the Tigers.

“Obviously when you're playing with your brother, you're going to have more motivation. He's still young, he's only 23, and he's got a lot to learn. Hopefully he'll come over and prove to everyone that he's still got it.”