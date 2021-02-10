Cowboys prop Tom Gilbert has suffered a broken fibula at training and is set to be sidelined for up to eight weeks.

North Queensland announced the setback for the 20-year-old, stating Gilbert would not require surgery after sustaining the injury last week.

Gilbert made his NRL debut last year against Cronulla in Round 4 and went on to play 12 matches for the season, accumulating 429 post contact metres, seven tackle breaks and landing 313 tackles at a rate of 95.9 per cent.

Tom Gilbert has been labelled a Raging Bull and becomes the 287th player to debut for the @nthqldcowboys on Saturday Night – his Mum Julie has told us she's backing him to shine. https://t.co/p86fwUfcNB @Jess_Stewart16 #NRL #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/MLfAVUT699 — 7NEWS Townsville (@7NewsTownsville) June 3, 2020

The promising Cowboys forward is set to miss the several rounds to start the 2021 season, with North Queensland the Panthers, Dragons, Titans and Sharks in their opening month.