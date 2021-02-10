TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 06: Tom Gilbert of the Cowboys runs the ball during the round four NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Cronulla Sharks at QCB Stadium on June 06, 2020 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Cowboys prop Tom Gilbert has suffered a broken fibula at training and is set to be sidelined for up to eight weeks.

North Queensland announced the setback for the 20-year-old, stating Gilbert would not require surgery after sustaining the injury last week.

Gilbert made his NRL debut last year against Cronulla in Round 4 and went on to play 12 matches for the season, accumulating 429 post contact metres, seven tackle breaks and landing 313 tackles at a rate of 95.9 per cent.

The promising Cowboys forward is set to miss the several rounds to start the 2021 season, with North Queensland the Panthers, Dragons, Titans and Sharks in their opening month.