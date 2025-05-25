Jason Demetriou has emerged as the front runner to be the inaugural coach of the NRL's Papua New Guinea based franchise from the start of the 2028 season.

The franchise, who are still to be officially named, are more than 12 months away from being able to sign players, and another year beyond that from their first game, but the enormity of setting up the club means the NRL and PNG authorities will likely look to move towards appointing a coach by the end of this year.

While some speculation recently circulated regarding concerns over the club not being ready to go for the start of 2028, it's understood the team's administration are still confident that things will be good to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Corp are reporting the organisation have installed Demetriou as the man they want to be the inaugural coach of the team.

He is already the coach of the Papua New Guinea national team, and by all reports is keen to expand on his commitment to the game in the island nation, and get back into NRL coaching all at the same time.

The now 49-year-old coached the Rabbitohs between 2022 and 2024, but was sacked in the middle of last season with his side floundering at the bottom of the competition and the club going on to return Wayne Bennett for his second stint in charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has since been in charge of Papua New Guinea, finding some success with the Kumuls. He will again coach the nation at this year's end of year Pacific Bowl tournament, and likely then stay on into the Rugby League World Cup in 2026, with that tournament to be hosted by Australia and PNG.