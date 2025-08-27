The Penrith Panthers have confirmed Andrew Hill will take over as their new Panthers Group CEO following the retirement of Brian Fletcher.

Fletcher will retire in November, with Hill to take over then.

He will assume the CEO position, which will oversee the leagues club program with multiple venues around New South Wales.

Hill departs his role at the top of the Papua New Guinea NRL team to join the Panthers, having led the bid team that was successful in gaining the NRL's 19th licence, which is set to commence in 2028.

The executive has previously held roles at the Parramatta Eels and Canterbury Bulldogs, as well as the NRL, Rugby League World Cup and AFL club the GWS Giants.

Nothing changes in the football department, with Matt Cameron continuing to lead it. He will report directly to Hill, who said he was excited to join the club, which is based at the foot of the mountains.

“This is a role that allows me to align my skills and experience with one of the most successful and respected organisations in Australian sport,” Hill said in a statement confirming the news.

“Panthers Group has an incredible reputation, not just in rugby league but across its clubs and facilities, and I'm excited by the opportunity to lead the organisation into its next chapter.”

Hill was also quoted in a statement released by the PNG board saying it had been an 'extraordinary journey' to lead the bid into the NRL.

"After nearly three and a half years contributing to the NRL Bid and associated projects in Papua New Guinea, I will be stepping away to pursue a new opportunity," Hill said in a statement issued by the PNGRFL.

"This journey has been an extraordinary and humbling experience. I am sincerely grateful for the support, collaboration, and warmth extended to me by the people of PNG throughout this time.

"Recently, I was offered an exciting role that allows me to align my skills and experience more closely with opportunities closer to home.

"After years of travel between Sydney and Port Moresby, I look forward to spending more time with my family."

He also confirmed the new board will take over control of the operation.

"With the successful outcome of the PNG NRL Bid and the establishment of the new Franchise Board as of 30 July, now is an appropriate time to transition leadership," Hill added.

The PNG side has plenty to do before they can begin recruiting players on November 1 next year, with a centre of excellence still to be set up in Port Moresby, as well as a living compound for the eventual playing group.

A head coach has yet to be appointed by the new club, which will spend the next 12 months watching the Perth Bears prepare for their entry into the NRL as team 18 before carrying out its own process.