Former Panthers supremo Phil Gould has slammed the New Zealand Warriors in a social media post for not being a powerhouse club.

Gould believes the 25-year-old club should be one of the league’s heavyweights because it is the only team based in New Zealand, and as a result, has underperformed.

“After 25 years, the Warriors should really be the strongest club in the NRL,” Gould tweeted.

“[They] should be regular top 4. It’s a whole country. Unless someone starts now, we will he saying the same thing in another 25 years (sic).”

After 25 years, the Warriors really should be the strongest club in the NRL. Should be regular top 4. It’s a whole country. Unless someone starts now, we will he saying the same thing in another 25 years. https://t.co/cTaWwKumXJ — PhilGould15 (@PhilGould15) June 10, 2020

Gould was replying to a tweet from Dylan Larkins, who made reference to Sharks prop Toby Rudolf. Rudolf has reportedly changed his mind about joining the Warriors on compassionate grounds.

“[Stephen Kearney] is really testing the quote, ‘insanity is doing the same thing over and over again’,” Larkins tweeted.

The Warriors are yet to win a premiership after joining the league in 1995. They have only two grand final appearances in 2002 and 2011.

Rudolf’s decision shows the increased difficulties the Warriors face in trying to retain and attract players.