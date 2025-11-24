Canterbury Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould has confirmed that dummy-half Jake Turpin has signed a new deal with the club, turning down advances from a rival club.

While Turpin only featured in first-grade for the Bulldogs on three occasions during this year's campaign, the former Rooster caught the attention of the Manly Sea Eagles, who were looking to add depth to the hooker role.

Tabled a two-year contract by the Sea Eagles, Gould has now confirmed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he will remain at the Bulldogs until at least the end of the 2026 season, having inked an extension to do so.

Granted a spot on the club's Top 30 roster, Turpin will contend with Bailey Hayward for the dummy-half role and is likely to be his primary back-up following the departure of Reed Mahoney to the North Queensland Cowboys.

At 28 years of age, he will also provide valuable experience to the younger hookers coming through the ranks, having played over 80 matches in the NRL and also spending time in the Melbourne Storm, Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos systems.