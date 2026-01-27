Hull KR premiership-winning coach Willie Peters has confirmed he would be open to discussions about becoming the next head coach of England, as the Rugby League World Cup in 2026 looms.

Peters is one of several high-profile names linked to the vacant role following Shaun Wane's decision to step down earlier this month, with Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur also declaring his interest.

Speaking after Hull KR's heavy loss to Wakefield on Sunday, Peters admitted the England job carries significant appeal and confirmed he would be willing to explore the opportunity should talks progress.

“Yep, look I'd certainly have a conversation – that's for sure,” Peters told NRL.com.

“I'd be interested in having a conversation and seeing where it goes from there.”

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs and St George Illawarra Dragons halfback has built an impressive coaching resume in the UK, guiding Hull KR to a historic premiership and establishing himself as one of the Super League's most respected mentors.

Peters was also part of Australia's coaching staff during last year's Ashes Series, working under Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters as England suffered a 3–0 series defeat.

Despite the result, Peters believes the England role remains one of the most prestigious jobs in the game.

“It's a prestigious job, isn't it?” Peters said.

“To be head coach of England, for any coach, whether you're young or experienced, it's an opportunity that I'm sure most people would want, and I'm no different.”

England is yet to choose their lead man, however, Peters is expected to be a frontrunner for the role.