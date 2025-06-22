Ben Gardiner has committed to a five-year contract with the Perth Bears that will see him serve as Mal Meninga's assistant for the club's first two NRL seasons before stepping up as head coach in 2029.

The move, confirmed by Samoa Rugby League in a statement referencing a “long-term succession plan,” positions Gardiner as the strategic figurehead for the Bears' future while allowing Meninga to guide the expansion side's early steps.

The NRL's official announcement was notably quiet on Gardiner's eventual promotion, but those close to the project say the plan is well in motion.

It mirrors the Dolphins' transition blueprint from Wayne Bennett to Kristian Woolf.

Gardiner brings an extensive resume. He has held development and assistant roles at Penrith, Cronulla and South Sydney, coached North Sydney in the NSW Cup and currently leads Samoa's national side.

Despite being linked to the vacant St Helens job in the Super League, Gardiner chose to stay local and build something from the ground up in Perth.

"There's great appeal in trying to help build a club from the ground up, and I will get to use all my skills across all levels of rugby league to give back to the game," he said, speaking with SMH.

"If I can do that at the top level, it would be a great privilege. But head coaching is a long way down the track. I'm only worried about helping build the culture and infrastructure of a new club from day one."

Gardiner will continue with his duties at Penrith and with Samoa in the short term, but his future clearly lies in WA. The opportunity to learn under Meninga was also a deciding factor.

"I feel like I've got some unfinished business at Norths after leaving there the first time. And I get to work and learn under Mal," Gardiner said.

The respect between the two coaches is mutual.

Meninga, who stepped down from his post as Kangaroos boss to take on the Bears challenge, is understood to be focusing heavily on player recruitment and brand building. His name alone carries significant weight, and already Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has been linked to the project, potentially reuniting with his former national coach and even donning the blue of Samoa under Gardiner in the future.