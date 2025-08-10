Brisbane Broncos forward Kobe Hetherington has reportedly found himself on the radar of the Perth Bears, as the NRL's newest expansion team prepares to build their inaugural roster from November 1.

Primarily playing at lock but able to play anywhere in the forwards, Hetherington has been likened to former State of Origin icon Trevor Gillmeister due to his hard work ethic and aggressiveness on both ends of the field in attack and defence.

Although he debuted back in 2021, the forward has found career-best form over the past 12 months, which has seen him become a regular member of the first-grade squad, represent the Prime Minister's XIII and be considered a bolter for this year's Origin series.

Recently agreeing to extend his stay at Red Hill for an extra season after knocking back interest from the Manly Sea Eagles, Hetherington has now found himself on the radar of the Perth Bears and can negotiate with rivals come November 1, per The Courier-Mail.

It is understood that Perth coach Mal Meninga has a close relationship with his father, Jason Hetherington, who is a former State of Origin representative for Queensland.

“Kobe has been excellent this year. He's had a real impact for us,” Broncos coach Michael Maguire said.

“He started on the weekend with the Origin guys out, but he has been coming off the bench and lifting the tempo.

“Kobe is a real team man, and he's made a great impact with some of his runs. His defence has also been brilliant.

“Ever since I have been here, I have wanted that type of personality in the team, and he has been able to show that.”