Penrith Panthers playmaker Jarome Luai has sustained a shoulder injury against the Parramatta Eels, which could see him miss the upcoming finals.

Leaving the field before the half-time break, it was confirmed that Luai had suffered a dislocated shoulder. While a return date is yet to be confirmed, South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Jacob Host endured the same injury earlier this season.

If there is minimal damage, Luai will likely be out for three to six weeks, but if there is significant damage to the shoulder, he could be out for up to three to six months, meaning his season will be over.

“Confirmed dislocated shoulder for Jarome Luai. The good news is that it has been popped back in but ovioulsy that is a major problem for the Panthers,” Fox League's Jake Duke said.

However, the club remains optimistic that he could return at some stage this season as the medical staff were able to pop it back into place, per News Corp.

The likely replacement for Luai in the halves is 2024 Newcastle Knights recruit Jack Cogger, with Mitch Kenny taking the dummy-half roles once he returns from injury in the coming weeks.

The incident in the 27th minute saw his left arm caught on an awkward angle after he was tackled by Eels forward Bryce Cartwright.

Jacob Host with a dislocated shoulder, was reduced (“popped back in”) in the sheds. Key for recovery:

- if minimal structural damage/joint stable: rehab for 3-6 weeks

- if significant damage/unstable & requires reconstruction surgery: 3-6 months pic.twitter.com/6Hhc8xOCEE — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) April 23, 2022

MORE TO COME...