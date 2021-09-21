The Penrith Panthers only yesterday confirmed they were likely to hang onto wrecking ball second-row option Viliame Kikau, however, CEO Brian Fletcher has today expanded that list.

After speaking on Sky Sports Radio's Big Breakfast yesterday to confirm Kikau was likely to re-commit to the club, questions were raised surrounding the future of Apisai Koroisau among others, such as fullback Dylan Edwards and centre Paul Momirovski.

However, Fletcher this morning told The Sydney Morning Herald that all of Koroisau, Edwards and Kikau were likely to stay at the club.

“The good thing with those three guys is they are already signed for next year, they will all go and have a holiday and have a talk to them when they get back,” Panthers chief executive Brian Fletcher told the publication.

“But I see no problems with them all staying. I’m not just saying that.

“They are all on good dollars now, they fit into our cap now, so there’s no reason why their management wouldn’t agree to something around the mark they’re all getting paid now.

“They’re three great players and why wouldn’t you want to keep them? If you went to market, you wouldn’t find too many players in those positions as good as them.”

All players off-contract at the end of the 2022 NRL season are allowed to begin negotiations with clubs for 2023 and beyond from November 1 under NRL contract rules.

All three are likely to receive an upgrade on their next deal, with Penrith's ambition to hold onto all three coming as something of a surprise given the club's reportedly precarious salary cap position.

Following big upgrades for the likes of James Fisher-Harris, Stephen Crichton and Moses Leota, as well as the big contract for Nathan Cleary, the club will be scrambling to find alternative options to round out their squad.

Kurt Capewell's departure will have freed up some money, but the negotiations for the trio to stay may see them take pay cuts against what they may be able to get should they leave the foot of the mountains.