North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten has confirmed Jeremiah Nanai has been axed for his defence ahead of Round 2.

Often a part of the game Nanai has struggled in over recent seasons, Payten's patience finally ran out, a player he described as an 'elite attacking talent' after last week's trouncing at the hands of the Manly Sea Eagles.

"Jeremiah [Nanai] is an elite attacking player and he needs to improve some defensive parts of his game and he is going to get some time in the Q Cup to do that," Payten told Cowboys media on his team selection.

"It wasn't an easy decision, but I just felt it was important for the group that if we want to improve as a team, defence is first and foremost there."

Nanai will now need to earn his place back in the top grade, while off-season recruit Kai O'Donnell gets a chance to step into the role vacated, starting with this weekend's clash against the Cronulla Sharks.

Payten paid credit to the work of O'Donnell, a local junior, since arriving at the club following a stint in England during recent seasons.

"He is rock hard fit and he will die competing for his teammates. He played really good footy over in England, he has grown up wanting to be a Cowboy all of his life and he is a great kid to have around the group," Payten said on O'Donnell becoming Nanai's replacement.

"He has worked really hard since he has been here, struggled a bit with the heat when he first came back, but he is in good condition and I'm really excited about what he can offer us."

O'Donnell made his NRL debut and went on to play four games in 2020 with the Canberra Raiders before shifting to the English Super League in 2021.