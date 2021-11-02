Brisbane Broncos' forward Patrick Carrigan has revealed he is targetting a return to training after Christmas, and a return to play for Round 1.

Carrigan had his 2021 season ruined by an ACL injury sustained in a Round 9 clash against the North Queensland Cowboys.

The six to nine month recovery required for a full ACL rupture meant Carrigan was no chance of playing again during the 2021 season and would likely be unable to return with the rest of his teammates for the beginning of pre-season.

The man tipped as the next Broncos captain, provided he puts pen to paper on a new contract, told Broncos.com.au though that he is targeting a return to training shortly after Christmas, which will allow him to play in the trial matches and eventually, Round 1 of the 2021 season.

“The knee is good and the aim is to be back after Christmas and right to go for Round 1,” Carrigan said.

“It’s been a bit of a journey and a learning curve with it being my first major injury but I’ve been taking it as it comes and enjoying the process, and I cant wait to get back on the field.

“Being able to see guys like young Selwyn (Cobbo) and TC (Robati) and the other young guys get their shot and take it with too hands was really good, and that has put the club in a really good position moving into this preseason and we are all excited about what lies ahead.”

The prop is yet to re-sign with the Broncos and reportedly rejected a contract extension last week, with the Broncos offering him a two-year upgrade.

Carrigan has been heavily linked with the NRL's 17th franchise, the Dolphins. Coach Wayne Bennett is believed to be a fan of Carrigan, who is not only touted as future leadership material, but at the age of 23 has already been in the picture for the Queensland Maroons and would likely have made his debut in 2021 at representative level if not for the ACL injury.

The Broncos are understandably desperate to retain Carrigan long-term, however, the battle looks to be heating up as the prop focuses on a return to the field early in 2022.