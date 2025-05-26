The Parramatta Eels have reportedly made a decision on the future of star Josh Addo-Carr after it was previously revealed that the winger had a club option in his contract to extend his stay for another 12 months.

Joining the Eels at the start of the season after a stint with the Canterbury Bulldogs, Addo-Carr has been in impressive form in just nine appearances, scoring seven tries, setting up another two and averaging 146 running metres per match.

One of the club's best players at the moment, the former NSW Blues and Australian Kangaroos winger had a club option inserted into his contract for the 2026 NRL season and needed to be taken up by mid-June

Facing the Penrith Panthers on Sunday, it has been revealed that the Parramatta Eels have decided to take up the club option, meaning Addo-Carr will remain in the blue and gold for next season, per The Daily Telegraph.

The decision leaves the quartet of Bryce Cartwright, Haze Dunster, Joey Lussick and Wiremu Grieg as the only players in the squad who are off-contract.

Although he will remain at the Eels for a further 12 months, Addo-Carr will be able to speak and negotiate with rival teams from November 1, when he hits the open market for 2027.

However, he previously stated that he would love to remain at the club for the remainder of his career.

“Rylesy was the only person who backed me, so I told him I wouldn't let him down,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald a month ago.

“I'd love to [finish my career at Parramatta], to be honest with you. I love Parra.

“The hate between each state, it's real. When you're in it, it's mad, I love it. To play with the best players in the world, I'd love to get that opportunity again.

"I just need to keep focusing on what I need to do for the Eels and keep improving every day, which I am trying to do.

“And I'd love to put that Kangaroos jersey on again, 100 per cent. I definitely do miss representative football.”