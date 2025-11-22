The Parramatta Eels have officially confirmed that winger Josh Addo-Carr will remain at the club until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season after winning the Ashes Series against England for Australia.\n\nAlready signed for next season, Addo-Carr has agreed to an extension for a further 12 months as he looks to bring success back to the Eels in the coming years with head coach Jason Ryles.\n\nJoining the Eels at the start of the year after a stint with the Canterbury Bulldogs, the star winger has been able to reclaim the form that made him an instant highlight reel and awe-inspiring in the back-line.\n\n“I absolutely love this Club. Everyone here from the coaches to the players, management and admin staff, and of course our incredible fans have made Parramatta feel like home from the moment I arrived," he said.\n\n“Rylesy and the coaching staff have helped me become the player I always wanted to be, both on and off the field.\n\n"I'm grateful for their belief in me and I'm excited for what we're building together"\n\n[caption id="attachment_226875" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 23: Josh Addo-Carr playing in the NRL match between Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters at CommBank Stadium, on August 23, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Joshua Davis\/Zero Digital Sports)[\/caption]\n\nIn 22 appearances during this year's campaign, he scored 19 tries, ran 3,273 metres (averaging 148 per match) and had a top speed of over 36.5 km\/h making him one of the competition's fastest athletes.\n\n“We are absolutely delighted to have Josh remain with the Parramatta Eels through 2027. Josh has not only returned to his best form, but he has also shown tremendous leadership within our squad," Eels GM of Football Mark O'Neill added.\n\n“Our younger players look up to him - his professionalism, energy, and experience have been invaluable.\n\n"He's a great person to have around the Club and someone who represents his family and his culture very proudly."