Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has unsurprisingly been found not guilty of dangerous contact at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday evening.

The star number one was retrospectively placed on report for what was deemed to be dangerous contact during Friday night's game against the Dolphins.

In the 77th minute incident, Papenhuyzen was seen to seemingly land on Averillo awkwardly in an attempt to make a tackle when the Dolphins' centre was already on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dangerous contact was placed on report at the next stoppage in play but not penalised, before it was baffingly listed on the charge sheet the following morning.

Papenhuyzen then challenged at the judiciary, and the panel took just two minutes to confirm the Storm fullback was not guilty.

While the early guilty plea penalty was a $1000 fine and a loss would have cost him $1500, the not guilty verdict means not only does the fullback keep his money in his pocket, but also will keep a clean record in tact.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NRL's current judiciary code penalises players more and more harshly with each offence on their record, so this means the chance of a lengthy suspension moving forward for future offences is minimised.

The Storm, who lost Friday's game to the Dolphins, are looking for answers this weekend when they host the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Anzac Day, and Papenhuyzen, who was well below his best alongside the rest of the Melbourne spine during the game, is among the players who will need to step up their game.