Liam Henry, Lindsay Smith and Scott Sorensen are all set to test their value on the open market as the Penrith Panthers contend with rivals to hang onto their successful outfit.

The salary cap has always been a thorn in the side of Penrith through their four straight premierships, before the run was cut short this year by the Brisbane Broncos in a preliminary final on the road.

Penrith, who at one point sat bottom of the table, had an incredible second half of the season to qualify for the finals, but a fifth straight premiership in the year they lost forward pack leader James Fisher-Harris to the New Zealand Warriors and five-eighth Jarome Luai to the Wests Tigers was a bridge too far for the men from the foot of the mountains to overcome.

Coach Ivan Cleary admitted early in the campaign that his depth was younger in 2025, and it was causing problems as they attempted to stay at the top of the table.

That drain of talent away from Cleary's side could be about to increase, with News Corp's Brent Read reporting that Smith, Sorensen, and Henry are the next three to potentially exit.

The salary cap is a major concern for the Panthers, particularly with the addition of the Perth Bears, who could make a full-scale raid on squads like Penrith as they chase proven winners who can deliver success instantly in the west.

It's understood Sorensen is the most likely of the trio to be heading west. His ability to play in the middle and on the edge, as well as his hard-nosed defensive approach, make him a worthwhile signature for many clubs around the competition.

It's believed the New Zealand representative could also yet entertain offers from England.

Henry appears to be the most likely of the trio to leave. He would be due for a major contract upgrade, with the prop impressing off the bench for Penrith in 2025.

It's understood he is unclear on where he might land at this stage, but that he will definitely test his value.

Smith is the player marked as the most likely to extend at Penrith. A deal is believed to be already on the table, but it seems unlikely he will sign it before at least ascertaining his true value on the open market.

Smith is currently in preparation for the Ashes with the Kangaroos as well. November 1 passes while the Australians are overseas, so he will almost certainly become a free agent as he focuses on that tour before confirming his future.