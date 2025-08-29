Set to be squeezed out of the Penrith Panthers, fullback Daine Laurie has declared that he is "open to anything" as he prepares to find a new contract for the 2026 NRL season.

The understudy to Dylan Edwards, Laurie has spent the majority of his tenure in the NSW Cup since returning to the club in 2024, but rarely fails to disappoint when granted the opportunity to play in first-grade.

This was demonstrated on Thursday evening against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, when he produced multiple try-saving tackles, as well as a perfectly timed cut-out pass to Paul Alamoti, which earned praise from Immortal Andrew Johns for his performance.

One of the many stars off-contract at the end of 2025, the fullback is still on the lookout for a new deal.

While Laurie hopes to remain at the Panthers for at least one more year, he admitted that he is "open to anything" as he prepares to have his future sorted by the end of this season.

“I'm just gonna take it day by day and then my manager is going to sort all that stuff out," Laurie said.

"But, I'm just going to rip in for the Panthers, and hopefully they can give me one more year. I'm open to anything, whatever's best for myself and my missus. We'll go from there.

“It's obviously hard sitting behind Dyl [Dylan Edwards] and all the boys there. We've got world-class players at the Panthers.

"It's awesome every time I get an opportunity, I try to put my best foot forward. If I get the opportunity again, I'll do the same thing."

Although Laurie wants to remain at the foot of the mountains, reports emerged at the start of the month that he has been told he wouldn't be offered an extension; however, things rapidly change in the game of rugby league.

If the club decides to overlook the former Wests Tigers fullback, the focus will shift to Jaxen Edgar, who made his NRL debut on Thursday night and Australian Schoolboys representative Jack Attard.

An Australian Schoolboys representative, Edgar was named the NSWRL Harold Matthews Cup Player of the Year in 2023 and remains contracted for another 12 months, on a train-and-trial contract.

Meanwhile, Attard is one of the brightest fullback prospects in rugby league and is also an Australian Schoolboys representative.

Seen as the future successor of Dylan Edwards, he recently extended his contract for another two seasons until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

“Daine's been a big part of our club," Penrith coach Ivan Cleary said.

"I certainly would want to see him stay. I love ‘Daino'. He was awesome tonight."