The Penrith Panthers have confirmed Dylan Edwards will likely miss four weeks of action.

The fullback, who suffered a PCL injury to his right knee during the decider of this year's State of Origin series, will be in a brace over the coming weeks before returning to the training paddock.

"Dylan Edwards was the only Panthers player unfortunately to pick up an injury during the Origin decider. He suffered up a high-grade PCL injury in his right knee early in the second half and battled on in true Dyl Edwards fashion," Panthers' head physio Pete Green said in a club medical update.

"At this point, Dyl will remain in a brace short term to protect the knee while the ligament heals, then it will be a case of regaining his strength in the gym, and confidence rehab running before rejoining the team.

"We will see him return to play in approximately four weeks' time."

The Panthers have also confirmed Jack Cole will miss this game with a calf injury that he has been working on over the bye week, while winger Jesse McLean has suffered a collarbone injury that may allow him to come back in time for the finals.

"In terms of other more recent injury news in the Panthers' camp, Jack Cole will miss this week's game due to a small calf complaint that he has been rehabbing during the bye week," Green said.

"Jesse McLean, who played in our NSW Cup side last weekend, has sustained a fractured collarbone, but has since had it repaired and is in the early stages of a six to eight-week recovery period. Jesse will be pushing hard for a return ahead of the finals period."

Luke Garner is also still sidelined with a hamstring injury with no clear recovery timeline, while Preston Riki is working through his return from an MCL injury to his knee.

"Preston Riki rounds out our rehab crew. He is quietly going about his business in the early stages of recovery from a knee MCL repair. Presto has another couple of weeks in the brace, but then he progress pretty quickly returns to the field for a rehab running block. He is gunning for a return ahead of the finals," Green said on Riki.

The Panthers clash with the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.