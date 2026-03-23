Penrith Panthers CEO Matt Cameron has shed further light on the club's pursuit of one of the game's most celebrated father-son partnerships.\n\nCameron confirmed talks are underway with both Ivan and Nathan Cleary ahead of their looming contract expiries at the end of the 2027 season.\n\nCameron, who first flagged in early February that the Panthers were preparing to enter negotiations with the pair, this week said those discussions have since progressed to "preliminary conversations", a signal that the dynasty building in Penrith is wasting little time in securing its most important assets.\n\nSpeaking on SEN's Kick Off with Brandy & Jimmy, Cameron revealed the status of the conversations.\n\n"We've had preliminary conversations with both Nathan and Ivan and their respective managers, and at this point in time, they're contracted until the end of 2027," he said.\n\n"We're really in no rush to get anything done, but we're confident we'll have both of them at the club as long as they want to be here."\n\nFor Nathan in particular, the looming free agency window represents a watershed moment in his career.\n\nHaving achieved virtually everything the 13-man code has to offer, including multiple premierships, the star playmaker has made little secret of his curiosity about testing his value on the open market, mentioning he is "quite open to it".\n\nIt is a prospect that will no doubt have rival clubs and codes shifting their plans with him in mind.\n\nWhether Penrith can keep the band together remains to be seen, but with conversations underway, the Panthers have made clear they are determined not to let their most prized duo slip through their fingers.