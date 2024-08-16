The Parramatta Eels have reportedly extended the services of an exciting outside back after he impressed in limited minutes this season.

A late bloomer, Jake Tago made his NRL debut earlier this season in Round 18 due to several players in the squad succumbing to injury and an impressive run in the NSW Cup.

However, since his arrival, he has remained on the first-grade team, where he has managed five matches, three tries, 11 tackle busts, five line breaks, and 477 total running metres.

The brother of Panthers boom centre Izack Tago, Jake, is set to remain at the Eels for another two seasons after earning a contract extension, per News Corp.

The reported deal will see him remain in Eels colours until the end of the 2026 NRL season as he looks to cement a regular spot in the starting first-grade side under Jason Ryles.

Coming through the Panthers system like his younger brother, Jake returned to rugby league after the NRL was relocated to Queensland due to COVID.

Featuring in the same local A-grade team as Terrell May, he would find himself at the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2022 - where he played 12 NSW Cup matches - before moving to the Eels the following season.

