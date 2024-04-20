New Zealand Warriors' fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has confirmed the club's playing group had no idea they were going to sign James Fisher-Harris until the news had been announced.

Fisher-Harris, the Panthers and Warriors dropped the bombshell on the NRL world this week, announcing the prop had been granted a release from the Panthers effective immediately on compassionate grounds to return home and be closer to family, signing a four-year deal with the Warriors.

The signing couldn't be any more important for the Warriors, who are preparing to lose another star prop in Addin Fonua-Blake to the Cronulla Sharks at the end of the year after he was also granted a release on compassionate grounds.

Speaking on SEN Radio's The Captain's Run, Warriors' fullback Nicoll-Klokstad said the signing came totally out of the blue.

"What a signing hey," Nicoll-Klokstad said on The Captain's Run with Denan Kemp and Cameron Smith.

"I heard about it about the same time as everyone else. It's something that's totally out of the blue."

The fullback said he pays respect to what Fonua-Blake has been able to do with the Warriors.

A Dally M team of the year prop last campaign, Fonua-Blake has consistently been one of the NRL's best middle forwards during his time with the Auckland-based outfit.

Nicoll-Klokstad said it was looking like the club would be bringing through one of their many youngsters to replace Fonua-Blake prior to signing the three-time premiership-winner and current Kiwis captain.

"I have to give massive respect to what Addin has been able to do, and what he is continually doing week in and week out. They were always going to be big shoes to fill, and I thought maybe with what was out there forwards wise on the market and everything else, I thought we'd have to bring one of the young boys through and try to get them to fit into the role he has in our team," the fullback said.

"But getting someone in the likes of Fish - he is the current Kiwis captain, the way he holds himself. He is someone who fits right into Addin's mould."

Nicoll-Klokstad said he had been attempting to talk Kiwis' players into playing with the Warriors during his time with the national team, and was happy to have helped land one signature.

"All through Kiwis camp the last two years, since I knew I was coming home, I've been trying to poach all the boys in the team, telling them to come home," he said.

"I always thought it fell on death ears, but I got 1 out of 17 so that's a pretty good catch I think."

Fisher-Harris will link up with the Warriors from the start of November when pre-season training commences.