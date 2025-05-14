Greg Alexander, a former NSW Blues advisor during Brad Fittler's tenure as head coach, has delivered his opinion on who Laurie Daley must pick for Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

Taking over from Michael Maguire, Daley has a difficult choice on his hands in the coming days as he selects the squad that will hopefully go back-to-back against the QLD Maroons.

As Daley prepares to name his team later this week, several former players and pundits have predicted who he will select, including Greg Alexanders who previously played in the State of Origin arena and is a former advisor of the Blues.

Speaking on SEN, the ex-NSW halfback revealed which 13 players must be selected to represent their state.

Greg Alexander's must-picks for Game 1

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Brian To'o

3. Stephen Crichton

4. Tom Trbojevic

5. Zac Lomax

6. Yet to name a player.

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Mitchell Barnett

9. Yet to name a player.

10. Payne Haas

11. Liam Martin

12. Angus Crichton

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Connor Watson

15. Yet to name a player.

16. Yet to name a player.

17. Spencer Leniu