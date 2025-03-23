Playmaker Braydon Trindall has caught the attention of QLD Maroons coach Billy Slater following another stellar performance for the Cronulla Sharks, which saw them emerge victorious against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Coming off a career-best season in 2024, Trindall has continued his tremendous form to begin this season and was one of the club's best in Round 3 which saw him score one try and provide a try assist as he guided them to an easy victory.

Able to represent Queensland, he has emerged as a potential bolter for the representative team if Daly Cherry-Evans decides to hang up the boots on his State of Origin career.

With Slater confirming that he will keep his eye on the 24-year-old, it is understood that Trindall will still have to contend against the likes of Cameron Munster, Ezra Mam and Tom Dearden who are seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order.

"I'm fully aware that he's a Queenslander, that's for certain," Slater said on The Sunday Footy Show.

"The way that he's played, not just this year but last year as well, he's someone to certainly keep an eye on. I don't think that would be beyond him, for sure."

Re-signing with the Sharks last November on an upgraded three-year contract extension, he played a key role in leading them to the Preliminary Final and will face the difficult task of going up against the Canterbury Bulldogs this week.

He is the second player to gauge Slater's attention as Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin nears.

One-time QLD Maroons representative Corey Horsburgh also found himself praised by the Queensland head coach after returning to form to start this season after his career took a downward spiral in 2024 and only featured in five first-grade matches.

"I'm gonna salute Braydon Trindall, kicking two 40/20s," Slater added.

"You know you're on top of your game when you're doing this and it was on both sides of the field. When you've got confidence, you take those opportunities.

"Braydon Trindall is doing the majority of the kicking at the Sharks at the moment and he's having some sort of season."