Mark Nawaqanitawase has been a revelation in the sport of rugby league, boasting one of the most seamless sporting transitions in NRL history.

He has become an instant star since joining the Sydney Roosters, despite having begun his career in rugby union.

Nawaqanitawase now has just one year remaining on his Roosters deal, with pressure mounting on the young star to decide his future soon.

The Daily Telegraph has revealed he is expected to sit down with his management in the coming weeks to make a career call, weighing up a return to rugby union for a chance at a World Cup, or to remain in the NRL with the hopes of a NSW Blues call-up.

It's been reported that Nawaqanitawase has no interest in playing for a rival NRL club, thus ruling out any team switch following the November 1 deadline.

This leaves just the Roosters and union fighting for his signature.

While rugby union has been quietly lurking in the shadows with the hopes of luring him back, Sport Confidential has revealed that they have not made any approaches to the 25-year-old.

It seems that a return to union is not out of the question, though, nor is a big-money move to Japan or France.

Ideally, both the Roosters and Nawaqanitawase would like a decision to be made before this year's Ashes tour.