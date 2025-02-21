The Penrith Panthers have reportedly commenced negotiations with forward Lindsay Smith over a contract extension.

The prop is among a host of players at the foot of the mountains who will be required to step up into an increased role this season following the departure of James Fisher-Harris to the New Zealand Warriors.

Instead of replacing him with an elite prop from the market, the club added Isaiah Papali'i who will likely play a combination of minutes in the middle third and on the edge.

That will leave Penrith looking internally for players to step up.

Moses Leota becomes the new forward pack leader, and Smith will likely slot into the other starting role, while Liam Henry will see increased minutes off the bench.

Touted as one of the best junior forwards in the game as he made his way through the ranks, injuries ruined the start of Smith's career.

He is now a permanent fixture of Ivan Cleary's four-time premiership-winning side though, and The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that, on the back of a shock debut for the Kangaroos at the end of 2024 and then being included in Laurie Daley's New South Wales Blues State of Origin pre-season camp last month, he is in negotiations over a new deal.

Penrith reportedly want to retain Smith for life, and they have exclusive negotiation rights with the forward until November 1 given he isn't currently off-contract until the end of 2026.

"We've had a conversation with Lindsay's management. Lindsay reflects everything we're trying to do at this club," A source within the club said per the publication.

"Our aim is to make him a Panther for life, and continue our built-from-within policy."

Smith played 27 NRL games in 2024, taking his career tally to 54. In what was a career-best year, he crossed for four tries and ran for over 100 metres per game for the first time, while also tackling at 96 per cent.

The prop is a local junior, having come out of St Marys, and has been part of Penrith's pathways since he was just 14 years of age, playing for the Australian Schoolboys on his way through the ranks.

It's unclear exactly how long Penrith will look to extend Smith in his next deal.