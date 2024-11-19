After four years as the head coach of the NSW Sky Blues, Kylie Hilder has stepped down after the team lost back-to-back series against Queensland.

Taking over the role in 2021, the 48-year-old emerged victorious in the 2022 Women's State of Origin series and saw the game rise during her time in charge, which saw the series expanded to three matches.

Although she has stepped down from the role, she will continue to work as the NSWRL Female Pathways Manager, where she will help develop the next generation of women's players.

“I felt it was time for a change for the team, but I have thoroughly enjoyed the experience and privilege of coaching the NSW Women's Origin team over the past four years and I take a lot of pride in the contribution I have been able to make in that short time,” Hilder said in a statement.

“To see women's Origin grow from one game when I started coaching to a three-game series this year is a monumental achievement for the game and speaks volumes about the incredible talent pool in the women's ranks.

“It also says a lot about the work that is being done at NSWRL in our pathways programs to develop genuine player depth at all levels, preparing them for NRLW and Origin honours.”

Following Hilder's resignation as head coach, NSW Sky Blues star and veteran Kezie Apps broke her silence on the matter and admitted she doesn't care if the next coach is a man or a woman.

Some of the names linked to the role of her successor include Blues assistant coaches Jamie Soward and Ruan Sims. NRLW coaches John Strange (Roosters) and Brett Kimmorley (Tigers) have also been linked for some time.

“It was a massive decision that she made for the team and herself,” Apps told NCA Newswire.

“It's disappointing as a player and a friend of hers, but she's obviously got her reasons behind that and I'll support her 100 per cent.

“Hopefully she feels at ease that she's made that decision and I'm looking forward to seeing what NSW decides to do moving forward with the coach.

“I just want the best coach for the position. It doesn't matter if they're male or female. We just want someone who's passionate and can bring the best out of us, especially in a short campaign.

“We just want whoever is best suited for the job.”