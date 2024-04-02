The NSW Cup will enter its fifth round this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.
In: Fletcher Sharpe, Tyson Gamble, David Armstrong, Brodie Jones, Sebastian Su'a
Out: Jackson Hastings, James Bradley, Reid Alchin, Myles Martin, John Toleafoa
1. Fletcher Sharpe
2. Laitia Moceidreke
3. Fletcher Myers
4. Kyle McCarthy
5. David Armstrong
6. Will Pryce
7. Tyson Gamble
8. Jed Cartwright
9. Temple Kalepo
10. Paul Bryan
11. Elijah Salesa Ieaumoana
12. Thomas Cant (c)
13. Brodie Jones
Interchange
14. Zach Herring
15. Sebastian Su'a
16. Callan Burgess
17. Jaxson Rahme
Reserves
18. Reid Alchin
In: Savelio Tamale, Tom Freebairn, Levi Pascoe, Viliami Fifita
Out: Benjamin Johnson, Connor Muhleisen, Jackson Shereb, Ryan Couchman
1. Mathew Feagai (c)
2. Sione Finau
3. Max Feagai
4. Savelio Tamale
5. Christian Tuipulotu
6. Josh Ralph
7. Jonah Glover
8. Alec Tuitavake
9. Tom Freebairn
10. Toby Couchman
11. Dylan Egan
12. Dan Russell
13. Viliami Fifita
Interchange
14. Haele Finau
16. Joshua Coric
19. Levi Pascoe
22. Ben Murdoch-Masila
Reserves
17. Brandon Mansfield-Webster