The NSW Cup will enter its fifth round this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.

Newcastle Knights vs St George Illawarra Dragons

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 12: Tyson Gamble of the Knights celebrates winning the round two NRL match between Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights at Leichhardt Oval on March 12, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Newcastle Knights

In: Fletcher Sharpe, Tyson Gamble, David Armstrong, Brodie Jones, Sebastian Su'a
Out: Jackson Hastings, James Bradley, Reid Alchin, Myles Martin, John Toleafoa

1. Fletcher Sharpe
2. Laitia Moceidreke
3. Fletcher Myers
4. Kyle McCarthy
5. David Armstrong
6. Will Pryce
7. Tyson Gamble
8. Jed Cartwright
9. Temple Kalepo
10. Paul Bryan
11. Elijah Salesa Ieaumoana
12. Thomas Cant (c)
13. Brodie Jones

Interchange
14. Zach Herring
15. Sebastian Su'a
16. Callan Burgess
17. Jaxson Rahme

Reserves
18. Reid Alchin

St George Illawarra Dragons

In: Savelio Tamale, Tom Freebairn, Levi Pascoe, Viliami Fifita
Out: Benjamin Johnson, Connor Muhleisen, Jackson Shereb, Ryan Couchman

1. Mathew Feagai (c)
2. Sione Finau
3. Max Feagai
4. Savelio Tamale
5. Christian Tuipulotu
6. Josh Ralph
7. Jonah Glover
8. Alec Tuitavake
9. Tom Freebairn
10. Toby Couchman
11. Dylan Egan
12. Dan Russell
13. Viliami Fifita

Interchange
14. Haele Finau
16. Joshua Coric 
19. Levi Pascoe
22. Ben Murdoch-Masila

Reserves
17. Brandon Mansfield-Webster

