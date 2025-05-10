After long-time Blues captain James Tedesco was dropped from the New South Wales squad in 2024's State of Origin series in favour of Dylan Edwards, it was believed that the fullback dilemma had finally been settled.

However, Edwards' unfortunate start to 2025 has seen him battered and bruised, struggling to stay consistently fit.

It can be said that the little time he has spent on the field has been just as disappointing, playing mediocre football for one of the surprise letdowns of the year: the Penrith Panthers.

The same cannot be said for discarded Blues skipper James Tedesco, who has continued his elite form from 2024 that saw him just miss out on a Dally M medal.

The 32-year-old has been electric for the Sydney Roosters, making a real case for a potential return to the Origin arena.

As the two most recent Blues fullbacks battle it out to cement their spots in their state's side, Melbourne Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen has also thrown his hat into the race, finally returning to the elite form that saw him win the Clive Churchill Medal in 2020.

With three all-star fullbacks hoping to make it into the Origin arena come May 28, only one can don the famous No. 1 jersey. Will it be the incumbent fullback in Edwards, the discarded legend in Tedesco, or the underdog superstar in Papenhuyzen?