After long-time Blues captain James Tedesco was dropped from the New South Wales squad in 2024's State of Origin series in favour of Dylan Edwards, it was believed that the fullback dilemma had finally been settled.
However, Edwards' unfortunate start to 2025 has seen him battered and bruised, struggling to stay consistently fit.
It can be said that the little time he has spent on the field has been just as disappointing, playing mediocre football for one of the surprise letdowns of the year: the Penrith Panthers.
The same cannot be said for discarded Blues skipper James Tedesco, who has continued his elite form from 2024 that saw him just miss out on a Dally M medal.
The 32-year-old has been electric for the Sydney Roosters, making a real case for a potential return to the Origin arena.
As the two most recent Blues fullbacks battle it out to cement their spots in their state's side, Melbourne Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen has also thrown his hat into the race, finally returning to the elite form that saw him win the Clive Churchill Medal in 2020.
With three all-star fullbacks hoping to make it into the Origin arena come May 28, only one can don the famous No. 1 jersey. Will it be the incumbent fullback in Edwards, the discarded legend in Tedesco, or the underdog superstar in Papenhuyzen?
3. A case for Dylan Edwards
It can be said that Edwards' State of Origin debut came two years late when he donned the sky blue jersey in 2024, as he had already cemented himself as a top fullback in the game the year he received the Clive Churchill Medal.
Wiping out one of the greatest Blues of all time in James Tedesco was a legendary feat in itself, but what he brought to the jumper after claiming it was even more impressive.
The four-time premiership winner was electric in his role as NSW's fullback in his two matches for the state, securing back-to-back victories to win the series.
Edwards' never-ending motor was a key contributor to his side's success in his debut series, maintaining a consistent level of footy across 160 metres of football.
Averaging over 220 metres across both matches, Edwards' consistently energetic play style allowed his halves to focus on the structural side of their attack, granting them full assurance that he would be able to deliver on whatever play they drew up.
Although his 2025 season has been one of his unimpressive, there is no doubt the 29-year-old will deliver another stellar performance if handed the opportunity by Laurie Daley.
Edwards has played two matches for the NSW Blues, averaging 223 metres per game, scoring one try, one try assist, two linebreaks, and 15 tackle breaks.