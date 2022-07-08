The NRL have confirmed the fixtures for the 2022 NRLW season, to kick off in late August.

The second and final season to be played by six teams, innaugural teams the Sydney Roosters, Brisbane Broncos and St George Illawarra Dragons will be once again joined by the Parramatta Eels, Gold Coast Titans and Newcastle Knights, who all joined for the recently postponed 2021 season, played during the first half of this year.

The Canberra Raiders, North Queensland Cowboys, Wests Tigers and Canberra Raiders will join from 2023.

The five-round season, which will be followed up by two semi-finals and a grand final - likely to be played on NRL men's grand final day at Homebush, will see one triple-header to be played during the second week of the NRL men's finals for clear air, and a 6:10pm timeslot on a Sunday most weeks.

The season opener will see the Parramatta Eels host the Sydney Rosters in Parramatta, before the Dragons play the Gold Coast Titans early the next afternoon. The first nighttime time slot on a Sunday sees the Knights play the Broncos following the 4pm men's NRL game at the same venue.

The following weekend's Sunday night slot will see the Titans host the Knights on the Gold Coast after a men's clash between the same sides, while the Broncos home game on Saturday will be a standalone encounter.

Round 3 sees the same, with the Broncos to play a standalone game in Redcliffe against the Titans, before the Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening clash are linked with men's games.

Round 4 times and dates are to be confirmed, with it to be the opening weekend of the men's finals series, while Round 5 sees all three games in Gosford with the men's competition's finals to be played on Friday and Saturday evening.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2022 Telstra Women’s Premiership schedule. Coming off the back of an enthralling 2021 Women’s Premiership, everyone is eagerly anticipating another exciting, unpredictable and entertaining competition,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

“In the biggest year yet for the elite women’s game, the spotlight will be on the best female players and the six Clubs vying for the Premiership.”

The competition will serve as a major warm-up and final selection run for players vying for spots at the end of year Rugby League World Cup, to be played in England.

