The defending premiers, Newcastle Knights NRLW, are reportedly pursuing Ben Jeffries to fill their head coaching position for next season.

In a move that would shake up the entire competition, Jeffries is currently the head coach of the North Queensland Cowboys NRLW.

However, the Knights are looking for a replacement since Ron Griffiths was promoted to the men's senior team to look after the club's NSW Cup team.

Griffiths' promotion came after he helped lead the Knights to successive Grand Final victories with a team filled with superstars such as Hannah and Jesse Southwell, and Tamika Upton.

As reported by News Corp, the Knights are openly pursuing Jeffries' services. At the same time, State of Origin coaches Tahnee Norris and Kylie Hilder are also being considered and are on their radar.

However, it is understood that the situation in recruiting Jeffries is quite delicate because he is under contract with the Cowboys until the end of next season.

Before taking up the Cowboys coaching role, Ben Jeffries was initially signed by the Newcastle Knights after playing in the club's lower grades before playing 28 NRL games with the Dragons and Wests Tigers.

He would then spend 11 seasons overseas in the Super League before beginning his coaching career with the Indigenous Women's Al Stars in 2020.