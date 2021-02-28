The NRL aims to introduce a trade window by 2023 to stop player agents from using phantom offers to drive up their clients value.

The League plans to introduce two trade windows, one right after the Grand Final and another in January, in an effort to stop players and clubs from breaking contracts before they expire.

“Our system needs to be updated and there are frustrations for everyone,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said and reported by David Riccio from The Daily Telegraph.

“We think this is a genuine opportunity to make our game even more appealing to fans and if we’re running a sports entertainment business here, then positive change is good for all of us.’’

Under the current system, weaker clubs have been used as ‘contract bait’ to increase interest in off-contract players.

Two trade periods will increase transparency in allowing clubs to negotiate deals that will benefit them as well as the players and aim to stop players from signing contracts with other teams well before their current contract expires.