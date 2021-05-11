1. Tom Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)

His third man of the match performance in just his fourth game of the season. As influential as ever and had one of the most complete performances by a fullback in recent seasons: two tries, four assists, five-line breaks and 235 run metres.

TOM TRBOJEVIC

Fullback Sea Eagles ROUND 9 STATS 2

Tries 4

Try Assists 8

Tackle Breaks

2. Josh Addo-Carr (Storm)

Became the first man in 71-years to cross for six tries in a single game. The Bulldogs should have no problem scoring points next season…

JOSH ADDO-CARR

Wing Storm ROUND 9 STATS 6

Tries 170

All Run Metres 3

Tackles Made

3. Justin Olam (Storm)

The ultra-competitive Olam was credited with three try assists against Souths. His strong running game was on display as always, finishing up on 127 metres gained and five tackle busts.

JUSTIN OLAM

Centre Storm ROUND 9 STATS 3

Try Assists 2

LB Assists 127

All Run Metres

4. Stephen Crichton (Panthers)

Set up two tries and scored one of his own in a 48-point thrashing of the Cronulla Sharks.

STEPHEN CRICHTON

Centre Panthers ROUND 9 STATS 2

Try Assists 2

LB Assists 1

Tries

5. Kyle Feldt (Cowboys)

Such a determined footballer – as evident in his brilliant one hand put down – runs hard and tackles hard; should finally taste State of Origin sometime this series.

KYLE FELDT

Wing Cowboys ROUND 9 STATS 1

Tries 150

All Run Metres 7

Tackles Made

6. Adam Doueihi (Tigers)

Best on field in a beaten side. Doueihi was everywhere during a late comeback from a determined Wests outfit. Scored a try and set up two others in a strong showing.

ADAM DOUEIHI

Five-Eighth Wests Tigers ROUND 9 STATS 2

Try Assists 1

Tries 354

Kick Metres

7. Nathan Cleary (Panthers)

Controlled the contest with a strong kicking game (548 metres) and took the line on with ball in hand (144 metres). Man of the match and now leads the Dally M count outright.

NATHAN CLEARY

Halfback Panthers ROUND 9 STATS 1

Try Assists 548

Kick Metres

8. James Fisher-Harris (Panthers)

Found himself on the try-scorers list for the first time since Round 5, 2019. Finished the contest with 198 running metres and six tackle busts.

9. Jayden Brailey (Knights)

Scored a try and completed over 50 tackles against a desperate Canberra side.

JAYDEN BRAILEY

Hooker Knights ROUND 9 STATS 51

Tackles Made 1

Tries 46

Kick Metres

10. Junior Paulo (Eels)

Strong running from the New South Wales prop as always with 175 metres gained. Was the main source of second-phase play for Parramatta, recording four offloads.

JUNIOR PAULO

Prop Eels ROUND 9 STATS 175

All Run Metres 4

Offloads 22

Hitups

11. Tyson Frizell (Knights)

Scored a try, completed 38 tackles and ran for over 100 metres with ball in hand.

TYSON FRIZELL

Second-Row Knights ROUND 9 STATS 38

Tackles Made 1

Tries 3

Tackle Breaks

12. David Fifita (Titans)

Set up a try, saved another and recorded 146 run metres.

DAVID FIFITA

Second-Row Titans ROUND 9 STATS 29

Tackles Made 8

Tackle Breaks 1

Try Assists

13. Jason Taumalolo (Cowboys)

Took him nine rounds but the game’s premier forward has earned himself a spot in our team of the week.

JASON TAUMALOLO

Lock Cowboys ROUND 9 STATS 1

Offloads 1

Tries 34

Tackles Made

14. Ben Hunt (St. George Illawarra Dragons)

15. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

16. Paul Vaughan (St. George Illawarra Dragons)

17. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)