1. Tom Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)

His third man of the match performance in just his fourth game of the season. As influential as ever and had one of the most complete performances by a fullback in recent seasons: two tries, four assists, five-line breaks and 235 run metres.

2
Tries
4
Try Assists
8
Tackle Breaks

2. Josh Addo-Carr (Storm)

Became the first man in 71-years to cross for six tries in a single game. The Bulldogs should have no problem scoring points next season…

6
Tries
170
All Run Metres
3
Tackles Made

3. Justin Olam (Storm)

The ultra-competitive Olam was credited with three try assists against Souths. His strong running game was on display as always, finishing up on 127 metres gained and five tackle busts.

3
Try Assists
2
LB Assists
127
All Run Metres

4. Stephen Crichton (Panthers)

Set up two tries and scored one of his own in a 48-point thrashing of the Cronulla Sharks.

2
Try Assists
2
LB Assists
1
Tries

5. Kyle Feldt (Cowboys)

Such a determined footballer – as evident in his brilliant one hand put down – runs hard and tackles hard; should finally taste State of Origin sometime this series.

1
Tries
150
All Run Metres
7
Tackles Made

6. Adam Doueihi (Tigers)

Best on field in a beaten side. Doueihi was everywhere during a late comeback from a determined Wests outfit. Scored a try and set up two others in a strong showing.

2
Try Assists
1
Tries
354
Kick Metres

7. Nathan Cleary (Panthers)

Controlled the contest with a strong kicking game (548 metres) and took the line on with ball in hand (144 metres). Man of the match and now leads the Dally M count outright.

1
Try Assists
548
Kick Metres

8. James Fisher-Harris (Panthers)

Found himself on the try-scorers list for the first time since Round 5, 2019. Finished the contest with 198 running metres and six tackle busts.

127
All Run Metres
5
Tackle Breaks

9. Jayden Brailey (Knights)

Scored a try and completed over 50 tackles against a desperate Canberra side.

51
Tackles Made
1
Tries
46
Kick Metres

10. Junior Paulo (Eels)

Strong running from the New South Wales prop as always with 175 metres gained. Was the main source of second-phase play for Parramatta, recording four offloads.

175
All Run Metres
4
Offloads
22
Hitups

11. Tyson Frizell (Knights)

Scored a try, completed 38 tackles and ran for over 100 metres with ball in hand.

38
Tackles Made
1
Tries
3
Tackle Breaks

12. David Fifita (Titans)

Set up a try, saved another and recorded 146 run metres.

29
Tackles Made
8
Tackle Breaks
1
Try Assists

13. Jason Taumalolo (Cowboys)

Took him nine rounds but the game’s premier forward has earned himself a spot in our team of the week.

1
Offloads
1
Tries
34
Tackles Made

