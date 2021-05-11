1. Tom Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)
His third man of the match performance in just his fourth game of the season. As influential as ever and had one of the most complete performances by a fullback in recent seasons: two tries, four assists, five-line breaks and 235 run metres.
Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
2. Josh Addo-Carr (Storm)
Became the first man in 71-years to cross for six tries in a single game. The Bulldogs should have no problem scoring points next season…
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
3. Justin Olam (Storm)
The ultra-competitive Olam was credited with three try assists against Souths. His strong running game was on display as always, finishing up on 127 metres gained and five tackle busts.
Centre
Try Assists
LB Assists
All Run Metres
4. Stephen Crichton (Panthers)
Set up two tries and scored one of his own in a 48-point thrashing of the Cronulla Sharks.
Centre
Try Assists
LB Assists
Tries
5. Kyle Feldt (Cowboys)
Such a determined footballer – as evident in his brilliant one hand put down – runs hard and tackles hard; should finally taste State of Origin sometime this series.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
6. Adam Doueihi (Tigers)
Best on field in a beaten side. Doueihi was everywhere during a late comeback from a determined Wests outfit. Scored a try and set up two others in a strong showing.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
7. Nathan Cleary (Panthers)
Controlled the contest with a strong kicking game (548 metres) and took the line on with ball in hand (144 metres). Man of the match and now leads the Dally M count outright.
Halfback
Try Assists
Kick Metres
8. James Fisher-Harris (Panthers)
Found himself on the try-scorers list for the first time since Round 5, 2019. Finished the contest with 198 running metres and six tackle busts.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
9. Jayden Brailey (Knights)
Scored a try and completed over 50 tackles against a desperate Canberra side.
Hooker
Tackles Made
Tries
Kick Metres
10. Junior Paulo (Eels)
Strong running from the New South Wales prop as always with 175 metres gained. Was the main source of second-phase play for Parramatta, recording four offloads.
Prop
All Run Metres
Offloads
Hitups
11. Tyson Frizell (Knights)
Scored a try, completed 38 tackles and ran for over 100 metres with ball in hand.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
12. David Fifita (Titans)
Set up a try, saved another and recorded 146 run metres.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
Try Assists
13. Jason Taumalolo (Cowboys)
Took him nine rounds but the game’s premier forward has earned himself a spot in our team of the week.
Lock
Offloads
Tries
Tackles Made
Interchange
14. Ben Hunt (St. George Illawarra Dragons)
15. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)
16. Paul Vaughan (St. George Illawarra Dragons)
17. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)