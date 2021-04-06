RYAN PAPENHUYZEN

Fullback Storm ROUND 4 STATS 4

Tries 1

Try Assists 10

Tackle Breaks

Scored 24 points in the space of 11-minutes including a four try haul.

BRETT MORRIS

Wing Roosters ROUND 4 STATS 2

Tries 103

All Run Metres 15

Tackles Made

Took his season try scoring tally to 9 after bagging a double against a disappointing New Zealand outfit.

JUSTIN OLAM

Centre Storm ROUND 4 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

LB Assists 1

Line Breaks

Does not shy away in neither attack nor defence throughout the 80 minutes each week. Put his hand up again for another big performance against Brisbane.

MATT BURTON

Centre Panthers ROUND 4 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

LB Assists 1

Tries

Continues to develop into a very handy first grader who after proving his versatility, should be a part of this Penrith 17 every week.

BRIAN TO'O

Wing Panthers ROUND 4 STATS 2

Tries 205

All Run Metres 5

Tackles Made

Hard to pick who has had the better season between To’o and Roosters flyer Brett Morris. Scored two tries and broke eight tackles against Manly.

CODY WALKER

Five-Eighth Rabbitohs ROUND 4 STATS 1

Try Assists 2

Tries 108

Kick Metres

Scored his second double in as many weeks as his side would go on to hold the Bulldogs scoreless in their 38-point victory.

CHAD TOWNSEND

Halfback Sharks ROUND 4 STATS 3

Try Assists 537

Kick Metres 1

LB Assists

Had a field day against a lacklustre North Queensland outfit. Had the ball on a string with three try assists, two forced dropouts and a line break assist.

TINO FA'ASUAMALEAUI

Prop Titans ROUND 4 STATS 201

All Run Metres 7

Tackle Breaks 19

Hitups

Was on the wrong side of the score line but had his best performance in a Gold Coast jersey to date. Ran for 200 metres with ball in hand and completed 39 tackles.

DAMIEN COOK

Hooker Rabbitohs ROUND 4 STATS 47

Tackles Made 2

Try Assists 92

All Run Metres

Another player who had his best performance of 2021 over the weekend. Recorded two line breaks and two try assists from dummy-half against Canterbury.

JOSH PAPALII

Prop Raiders ROUND 4 STATS 193

All Run Metres 1

Tries 3

Tackle Breaks

Stood up against a strong Gold Coast forward pack, leading the way for his side in running metres with 193 and scoring a try.

VILIAME KIKAU

Second-Row Panthers ROUND 4 STATS 17

Tackles Made 2

Tries 6

Tackle Breaks

Scored two tries and ran for over 100 run metres against a disappointing Manly side.

TARIQ SIMS

Second-Row Dragons ROUND 4 STATS 41

Tackles Made 2

Tries 4

Tackle Breaks

Another backrower who found himself on the try scorers list twice over. Also completed 41 tackles and ran for over 100 metres with ball in hand in a man of the match performance.

RYAN SUTTON

Lock Raiders ROUND 4 STATS 1

Tries 40

Tackles Made 3

Tackle Breaks

Another Canberra forward who stepped up against a quality opposition pack. Scored a try, completed 40 tackles, and ran for 185 metres.

Interchange: