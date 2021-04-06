Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Scored 24 points in the space of 11-minutes including a four try haul.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Took his season try scoring tally to 9 after bagging a double against a disappointing New Zealand outfit.
Centre
Try Assists
LB Assists
Line Breaks
Does not shy away in neither attack nor defence throughout the 80 minutes each week. Put his hand up again for another big performance against Brisbane.
Centre
Try Assists
LB Assists
Tries
Continues to develop into a very handy first grader who after proving his versatility, should be a part of this Penrith 17 every week.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Hard to pick who has had the better season between To’o and Roosters flyer Brett Morris. Scored two tries and broke eight tackles against Manly.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Scored his second double in as many weeks as his side would go on to hold the Bulldogs scoreless in their 38-point victory.
Halfback
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Had a field day against a lacklustre North Queensland outfit. Had the ball on a string with three try assists, two forced dropouts and a line break assist.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Hitups
Was on the wrong side of the score line but had his best performance in a Gold Coast jersey to date. Ran for 200 metres with ball in hand and completed 39 tackles.
Hooker
Tackles Made
Try Assists
All Run Metres
Another player who had his best performance of 2021 over the weekend. Recorded two line breaks and two try assists from dummy-half against Canterbury.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Stood up against a strong Gold Coast forward pack, leading the way for his side in running metres with 193 and scoring a try.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored two tries and ran for over 100 run metres against a disappointing Manly side.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Another backrower who found himself on the try scorers list twice over. Also completed 41 tackles and ran for over 100 metres with ball in hand in a man of the match performance.
Lock
Tries
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
Another Canberra forward who stepped up against a quality opposition pack. Scored a try, completed 40 tackles, and ran for 185 metres.
Interchange:
- Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)
- Connor Tracey (Cronulla Sharks)
- Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)
- Isaiah Papali’i (Parramatta Eels)