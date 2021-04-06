MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 02: Tesi Niu of the Broncos tackles Justin Olam of the Storm during the round four NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Brisbane Broncos at AAMI Park, on April 02, 2021, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

RYAN PAPENHUYZEN
Fullback
Storm
ROUND 4 STATS
4
Tries
1
Try Assists
10
Tackle Breaks

Scored 24 points in the space of 11-minutes including a four try haul.

BRETT MORRIS
Wing
Roosters
ROUND 4 STATS
2
Tries
103
All Run Metres
15
Tackles Made

Took his season try scoring tally to 9 after bagging a double against a disappointing New Zealand outfit.

JUSTIN OLAM
Centre
Storm
ROUND 4 STATS
1
Try Assists
1
LB Assists
1
Line Breaks

Does not shy away in neither attack nor defence throughout the 80 minutes each week. Put his hand up again for another big performance against Brisbane.

MATT BURTON
Centre
Panthers
ROUND 4 STATS
1
Try Assists
1
LB Assists
1
Tries

Continues to develop into a very handy first grader who after proving his versatility, should be a part of this Penrith 17 every week.

BRIAN TO'O
Wing
Panthers
ROUND 4 STATS
2
Tries
205
All Run Metres
5
Tackles Made

Hard to pick who has had the better season between To’o and Roosters flyer Brett Morris. Scored two tries and broke eight tackles against Manly.

CODY WALKER
Five-Eighth
Rabbitohs
ROUND 4 STATS
1
Try Assists
2
Tries
108
Kick Metres

Scored his second double in as many weeks as his side would go on to hold the Bulldogs scoreless in their 38-point victory.

CHAD TOWNSEND
Halfback
Sharks
ROUND 4 STATS
3
Try Assists
537
Kick Metres
1
LB Assists

Had a field day against a lacklustre North Queensland outfit. Had the ball on a string with three try assists, two forced dropouts and a line break assist.

TINO FA'ASUAMALEAUI
Prop
Titans
ROUND 4 STATS
201
All Run Metres
7
Tackle Breaks
19
Hitups

Was on the wrong side of the score line but had his best performance in a Gold Coast jersey to date. Ran for 200 metres with ball in hand and completed 39 tackles.

DAMIEN COOK
Hooker
Rabbitohs
ROUND 4 STATS
47
Tackles Made
2
Try Assists
92
All Run Metres

Another player who had his best performance of 2021 over the weekend. Recorded two line breaks and two try assists from dummy-half against Canterbury.

JOSH PAPALII
Prop
Raiders
ROUND 4 STATS
193
All Run Metres
1
Tries
3
Tackle Breaks

Stood up against a strong Gold Coast forward pack, leading the way for his side in running metres with 193 and scoring a try.

VILIAME KIKAU
Second-Row
Panthers
ROUND 4 STATS
17
Tackles Made
2
Tries
6
Tackle Breaks

Scored two tries and ran for over 100 run metres against a disappointing Manly side.

TARIQ SIMS
Second-Row
Dragons
ROUND 4 STATS
41
Tackles Made
2
Tries
4
Tackle Breaks

Another backrower who found himself on the try scorers list twice over. Also completed 41 tackles and ran for over 100 metres with ball in hand in a man of the match performance.

RYAN SUTTON
Lock
Raiders
ROUND 4 STATS
1
Tries
40
Tackles Made
3
Tackle Breaks

Another Canberra forward who stepped up against a quality opposition pack. Scored a try, completed 40 tackles, and ran for 185 metres.

Interchange:

  1. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)
  2. Connor Tracey (Cronulla Sharks)
  3. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)
  4. Isaiah Papali’i (Parramatta Eels)