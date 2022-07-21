Spare a thought for those players who suffered season-ending injuries last week, particularly Billy Smith from the Sydney Roosters. He's had a shocking run, and this is not his first season-ending ACL.

With 38% of SuperCoachers trading out Ryan Papenhuyzen this week after he suffered multiple fractures to his kneecap, it's an opportune time to look at some Point of Difference (POD) options. By this stage of the year, teams often end up looking almost identical.

With the right PODs, there are chances to climb the rankings rapidly.

In no particular order, here are our picks for PODs poised to come home with a wet sail.

Fullback

Dylan Edwards ($654,900 / BE 94)

Run home: Sharks, Eels, Raiders, Storm, Rabbitohs, Warriors, Cowboys

Last five scores: 64, 70, 105, 74, 66

Not the easiest draw to finish the regular round, but Edwards consistently flies under the radar. With Penrith's inclination to rest players sporadically leading into the finals, Edwards could have some big games, particularly when opposition teams spend a lot of time creating game plans that focus more on the Panthers' origin stars.

Cody Ramsey ($447,000 / BE 4)

Run home: Sea Eagles, Cowboys, Sharks, Raiders, Titans, Tigers, Broncos

Last five scores: 74, 78, 29, 70, 32

Breaking 70 points three times in the past four weeks, Ramsey is a selection right out of left field. The Dragons have four home games remaining, and some defensively average edges at the Titans, Tigers and the Sea Eagles. He's at a good price, so if you're getting your trades finalised, you could set and forget to focus on run-home guns.

Kalyn Ponga ($489,000 / BE 16)

Run home: Roosters, Bulldogs, Tigers, Broncos, Raiders, Titans, Sharks

Last five scores: 69, 86, 7, 72, 79

After dominating in State of Origin Game Three, Ponga will likely be on a high. With four home matches remaining including Old Boys Day in R25, Kalyn could go on a tear, particular with the goal-kicking duties resumed, and with match-ups against the Bulldogs, Tigers and Titans on the horizon.

Nick Meaney ($600,700 / BE 85)

Run home: Rabbitohs, Warriors, Titans, Panthers, Broncos, Roosters, Eels

Last five scores: 71, 53, 77, 85, 78

I'm expecting a big step up for Meaney who will assume the Storm's fullback role for the rest of the season. Already on his way to fulfilling his potential since arriving from the Bulldogs, Meaney is also a goal-kicking sharpshooter. While Melbourne are a long way from their best, they certainly know how to put on a cricket score when in the mood.

Centre/Wing

Maika Sivo ($474,100 / BE 19)

Run home: Broncos, Panthers, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Bulldogs, Broncos, Storm

Last five scores: 67, 79, 19, 78, 32

The 'Sivo, Sivo' chant has begun to reverberate around Commbank Stadium over the past few weeks since the Fijian behemoth returned from injury. Maika has a relatively low base, but boasts a huge ceiling, with high scores of 152, 145 and 157 over the past three seasons. If Parramatta are on, he is on the preferred left-hand side and will reap the benefits.

Valentine Holmes ($595,900 / BE 23)

Run home: Tigers, Dragons, Bulldogs, Roosters, Warriors, Rabbitohs, Panthers

Last five scores: 86, 99, 65, 59, 58

Since 2018, 'Val' has averaged in the mid-60s and in 2022 is one of the sweetest strikers of the ball, converting around 83% of tries. He's made 56 tackle breaks this year and averages just under 150 running metres each week. The Cowboys are flying and should finish the year in the top four.

Jesse Ramien ($596,100 / BE -24)

Run home: Panthers, Rabbitohs, Dragons, Tigers, Sea Eagles, Bulldogs, Knights

Last five scores: 99, 133, 50, 35, 53

Playing with an average of 64 in 2022, Ramien has been criticised lately for being a ball-hog and starving his outside wingers of SuperCoach points. But he knows his way to the try line and while he bombs a few, has been scoring plenty too. With one of the softest runs home and no Sione Katoa for the rest of the year, Ramien looks the goods breaking tackles at will. If he's in your side, you're going to love it when he hogs it.

Corey Oates ($543,900 / BE 21)

Run home: Eels, Tigers, Roosters, Knights, Storm, Eels, Dragons

Last five scores: 99, 70, 33, 55, 77

Oates will be on Cloud Nine after a recall to State of Origin and getting the job done in an underdog side. The Broncos are a long way from the bottom of the ladder where they spent the past few years, and Oates has come back into form in a big way. He should dominate the Eels' edge of Blake/Simonsson in two upcoming matchups, and could score a bunch of tries against the Tigers, Knights and Dragons.

Five Eighth/Halfback

Ben Hunt ($510,300 / BE 74)

Run home: Sea Eagles, Cowboys, Sharks, Raiders, Titans, Tigers, Broncos

Last five scores: 69, 35, 68, 73, 56

The man who personifies redemption has defied the critics on a number of occasions this year, and was leading the Dally M leader-board before it went behind closed doors. He's not known for being SuperCoach relevant, but the Dragons are once again under intense pressure and there wouldn't be many players in the comp that put in more effort for their team, week in, week out. More than half of his 56-point average is in creating and evading.

Cody Walker ($578,100 / BE 4)

Run home: Storm, Sharks, Warriors, Eels, Panthers, Cowboys, Roosters

Last five scores: 78, 119, 41, 34, 59

Mentioned as a 'could-have' for the run home, Walker's Rabbitohs have a tough final seven rounds where they are tipped to lose five or six matches. But as has been alluded to, the return of Latrell Mitchell has lifted the Redfern stalwart. Under enormous pressure in the halves with rookie Lachlan Ilias, Cody is now playing with confidence and purpose with Latrell taking the big moments head-on.

Matt Burton ($597,100 / BE 97)

Run home: Titans, Knights, Cowboys, Warriors, Eels, Sharks, Sea Eagles

Last five scores: 83, 38, 76, 82, 98

Under Trent Barrett, Burton, who many describe as a naturally gifted footballer, was averaging only 43 and the Bulldogs were dismal. Since Mick Potter has taken the reigns, Burton looks far more confident and has averaged over 74. The Bulldogs now average over 25 points per game, and Burton is involved in almost everything.

Hooker

Reece Robson ($615,600 / BE 84)

Run home: Tigers, Dragons, Bulldogs, Roosters, Warriors, Rabbitohs, Panthers

Last five scores: 42, 89, 69, 78, 79

The Cowboys have been one of 2022's fairy-tale stories this year and Robson's performance has not gone unnoticed, seeing him earn a spot in NSW's State of Origin extended squad. Averaging 61, Robson has a remarkable base of 46 and a stretch of fairly easy games on the horizon where he could dominate.

Jeremy Marshall-King ($556,800 / BE 42)

Run home: Titans, Knights, Cowboys, Warriors, Eels, Sharks, Sea Eagles

Last five scores: 67, 85, 66, 38, 74

Another Bulldogs player who has found his feet since the change in head coach, JMK has scored below 66 only once since Round 10. With his future secure at the Dolphins from 2023, Jeremy is playing with oodles of confidence, and displaying the talent that has for a long time been stifled.

Blayke Brailey ($513,200 / BE 62)

Run home: Panthers, Rabbitohs, Dragons, Tigers, Sea Eagles, Bulldogs, Knights

Last five scores: 35, 82, 40, 69, 60

Considered to have an outside chance against the high-flying Panthers this week, Brailey and The Sharks should roll into the finals, potentially with the luxury of resting some players. Blayke has a solid base of 42 and could find the try line against the weaker defensive teams. He's at a decent price, averaging 57.

Reed Mahoney ($519,300 / BE 46)

Run home: Broncos, Panthers, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Bulldogs, Broncos, Storm

Last five scores: 77, 58, 48, 69, 53

Tipped to finish the year as one of the top three hookers, Mahoney has had a quiet season by his own standards, averaging 58 (from 68 in 2021). With a tough run home and much conjecture about the Eels' premiership window rapidly closing, Reed is an ultra competitor and will want to bring Parramatta glory before heading to the Bulldogs in 2023.

Front Row/Second Row

Tohu Harris ($566,500 / BE 9)

Run home: Raiders, Storm, Rabbitohs, Bulldogs, Cowboys, Panthers, Titans

Last five scores: 96, 92, 58, 55, 47

After missing the first nine rounds through injury, Harris had a sluggish return in regard to SuperCoach relevance, despite churning out 70+ minutes each week. But his last two weeks have been vintage Tohu, busting out 50 base points, and an average PPM of 1.36 (easily eclipsing his 2021 average of 0.99). Harris could easily be the ultimate POD play in a team finding their feet after returning home to New Zealand.

Adam Elliott ($628,400 / BE 85)

Run home: Warriors, Titans, Panthers, Dragons, Knights, Sea Eagles, Tigers

Last five scores: 57, 77, 80, 92, 99

Looking stronger and fitter each and every week, Raiders fans would be despairing that he will be off to the Knights in 2023. Ricky Stuart has found the formula to get the best out of himself, but is also the biggest threat to SuperCoaches, given his record of forwards rotations, particularly in the final quarter of the regular season.

