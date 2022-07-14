Well thank goodness the Round 13 and 17 byes are behind us and that the Origin period is over, sort of. I wouldn't go as far as to call Round 18 'back to normal', as there are a considerable number of players rested and injuries to contend with after some Game Three carnage.

In terms of your run home, by now you should likely have a focus: are you looking for the best possible overall ranking, or are you looking to aim towards success in your head to head competitions?

Regardless, several things should be true for you:

1. The time for making money off buying cheapies and cash cows is likely over;

2. The time for trading up to your gun 'run-home' players should be done via trading down low-mid rangers for cut-price players;

3. Your team should consist of 19-20 players with the rest as non-playing squad members or some light depth.

Position by position, here are our recommendations for the ideal roster on the run home.

Fullback

Must have: Latrell Mitchell $615,300 (BE 17) - stating unequivocally that his focus is on strengthening the Rabbitohs instead of strolling into the NSW side was massive. Souths have looked far better since he returned to the fold.

Should have: Ryan Papenhuyzen - $890,000 (BE 118) - nobody is in two minds about what he can do, but he hasn't really done it since returning a couple of weeks ago, and there are major concerns that he is in fact made of glass.

Should have: James Tedesco - $688,300 (BE 111) - arguably NSW's best player across the series and known for carrying teams on his back, he's a $200K saving on Papenhuyzen and should go big, given the Roosters are teetering outside the eight.

Could have: Kalyn Ponga $498,500 (BE 76) - could be a decent POD move considering his confidence will be sky-high after a dominant Origin Game Three.

Could have: Scott Drinkwater $631,800 (BE 78) - has always been SuperCoach relevant and has been one of the high-flying Cowboys' most dangerous all year.

Centre/Wing

Must have: Brian To'o $674,800 (BE 68) - a long injury layoff didn't hold him back from reaching his dizzying heights once again, and a devastating loss in Origin should have him hungrier for work than ever before.

Must have: Joseph Manu $708,700 (BE 59) - like Tedesco, Manu goes looking for work when the going gets tough. Offloads, tackle breaks, line breaks, assists and tries, the guy can do it all. May continue to wear the number 6 while Keary is absent.

Should have: Reuben Garrick $738,200 (BE 119) - has gone to another level in the absence of Tom Trbojevic. Still has some lower scores in him, but he's a sharp goal kicker and isn't afraid to roll the sleeves up.

Could have: Alex Johnston $695,800 (BE 94) - has a lower base, but is the ultimate finisher. With Latrell Mitchell back on deck, Cody Walker is looking more lethal and Johnston should benefit with tries aplenty.

Could have: Valentine Holmes $595,500 (BE 17) - Cowboys are contenders and Holmes is a freakish talent with one of the best goal-kicking boots in the competition. He's also coming off a stellar Origin campaign.

Five Eighth

Must have: Cameron Munster $681,300 (BE 101) - Losing four of their last seven, The Melbourne Storm have been bog average for weeks now. With Origin done and dusted, look for Munster to use the final rounds to build them to be contenders again by finals time.

Should have: Dylan Brown $603,300 (BE 90) - Playing behind one of the best forward packs in the competition, and in an inspirational spine with Mahoney, Moses and Gutherson, Brown has been one of the most consistent performers in 2022.

Could have: Cody Walker $542,500 (BE 24) - A shadow of his 2021 self after Adam Reynolds departed for the Broncos, Walker has come back into high consideration again with Latrell Mitchell coming back from injury and reviving the lethal left edge.

Halfback

Must have: Nathan Cleary $793,000 (BE 84) - Almost a set-and-forget captain option each week, Cleary will be fired up for back-to-back premierships and will use a disappointing Origin campaign to fuel the fire. When Panthers are putting on cricket scores, it's usually because of Cleary, who also converts goals with ease.

Must have: Nicho Hynes $706,200 (BE 48) - Averaging 85 per game with a 2022 PPM of 1.07, Hynes is renowned for notching up high scores from a range of different SuperCoach scoring opportunities. Without looking dominating, he is a season keeper. Sharks have a soft draw remaining.

Should have: Mitchell Moses $602,000 (BE 57) - Moses is a confidence player, and he's front and centre of contract negotiations. He's a game breaker, a human highlights reel and a sharp shooter. If you can handle a possible outlier 30 here and there, he's playing at a ridiculous 0.89 PPM in 2022.

Could have: Daly Cherry-Evans $587,200 (BE 9) - One of the architects of an incredible Queensland win in Game Three, DCE and Manly have a soft draw coming up and he is riding a high, relishing in the captain role.

Could have: Jahrome Hughes $635,500 (BE 109): Potentially a POD move, Hughes will be under enormous pressure from Craig Bellamy to turn the Storm's ship around. With Harry Grant, Cameron Munster and Ryan Papenhuyzen all returning to come home with a wet sail, Hughes should have more space to showcase his talents.

Hooker

Must have: nil

Should have: Harry Grant $621,300 (BE 96): The past two months have showcased an injury affected Grant through an Origin period. Sustaining a cork in Game Three, he's been touted to play and nobody will be tipping The Storm to continue their poor run. Expect him to step up in a big way.

Could have: Damien Cook $698,800 (BE 53): With a sluggish start to the year, Cook has returned to form with scores of 81, 72, 79, 103 and 81. Hurting from the pain of being a second string in a stinging Origin decider loss, Cook will be fired up to take Souths back to the GF.

Could have: Reece Robson $629,700 (BE 56): A tricky asking price will have SuperCoaches divided, yet since Round 9, he has scored below 67 only once. That's some notable consistency to run home with.

Could have: Blayke Brailey $534,500 (BE 60): Brailey could prove to be a solid POD move, considering he has a base of 42 and is in a Sharks team with arguably the easiest draw to finish the year.

Could have: Apisai Koroisau $583,000 (BE 4): It's always worth a shout to grab someone from the competition leading team, and Api has quite a high ceiling which could nab some head to head rounds to close out the year.

Forwards

Must have: Isaiah Papalii $635,900 (BE 88): Averaging 78 per game and knowing his way to the try line, Isaiah was the VB Hard Earned Player of the Year in 2021 and is busting out an average PPM of 1.06.

Should have: Isaah Yeo $622,500 (BE 72): Arguably the glue that holds the nucleus of Panthers attack together, Yeo has a solid base of 52 along with a top-tier ability to offload and tackle bust.

Should have: Haumole Olakauatu $674,400 (BE 91): A lower base but a higher ceiling, Holey Moley's scores will fluctuate, but holds down a spot and 74 minutes per game in a relatively predictable Des Hasler Manly lineup each week.

Could have: Joseph Tapine $671,100 (BE 52): Nicknamed 'Trapine' in the past, Tapine has been relatively consistent of late with his lowest score since round 10 being a 63. Ricky Stuart has a habit of playing around his forward pack so buyer beware.

